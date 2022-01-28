Why ‘Sex and the City’ Fans Will Recognize ‘And Just Like That’s Zed

HBO Max’s And Just Like That… has brought back many familiar faces from Sex and the City, but an appearance in the revival’s latest episode has diehard fans scratching their heads.

In Episode 9, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her friend Seema (Sarita Choudhury) meet Brooklyn nightclub owner Zed (William Abadie) after unsuccessfully trying to get into his club. After a flirtatious interaction between Seema and the Frenchman, the friends end the episode welcomed into the club by Zed, hinting at a romantic connection between him and Seema.

While fans of another Darren Star series Emily in Paris may recognize Abadie as Antoine Lambert, the actor actually played a small part in the original SATC series as the memorable Tony, the Prada guy from Season 6, Episode 5. In the episode, Carrie takes her then-boyfriend Jack (Ron Livingston) on his first high-end shopping trip and is greeted by the Prada salesman by name, ready to help her find her latest wardrobe additions.

The creators may not have thought fans would notice Abadie’s new role, but many were quick to point out that his return was not as Carrie’s favorite salesperson. Clearly, Tony from Prada made a big impression.

DID WILLIAM ABADIE APPEAR IN A 2ND SEX AND THE CITY, AND CARRIE DIDN’T KNOW WHO HE WAS?!? TONY, THE PRADA GUY, WAS A MAJOR CHARACTER!

ISN’T HE ALLOWED TO GROW UP FROM AN AMAZING PRADA SALESMAN AND BECOME A RICH CLUB OWNER WHO CARRIE KNOWS!?! FUMING. pic.twitter.com/o3IHSqtSGK — Brian Lobel (@blobelwarming) January 27, 2022

I’m here for SATC’s hot Prada man / #EmilyInParis hottie being reincarnated as hot Brooklyn club owner in #AJLT. William Abadie is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t3K5fHCc56 — shortly sweet (@shortlysweet) January 27, 2022

I know #WilliamAbadie was in #sexandthecity before but he’s a welcome character in #AndJustLikeThat More of him please & less of whiny kids. pic.twitter.com/0OAj0c0WuS — Lisa Tant (@LisaTant) January 28, 2022

#AndJustLikeThat Are we supposed to forget that William Abadie played Tony from Prada? Now he’s Zed?! I know Tony was a small role, but how could we forget the handsome guy with the Prada staff discount?

And that episode is SO memorable thanks to Berger‘s fragile male ego trip. pic.twitter.com/5PEPyPiCqg — Olivia-Anne Cleary (@OliviaACleary) January 27, 2022

And Just Like That, William Abadie is now a new character named Zed?? WTF #AndJustLikeThat ?? You know we are watching this show with scalpel eyes and can point out the Prada guy Tony. Why didn’t he just play Tony again?? WHO THE FUCK IS WRITING THIS SHOW?! — jimtalks (@jimtalks) January 27, 2022

His casting as Seema’s love interest is very fitting, as Abadie and Choudhury previously starred together on Homeland as love interests Alan Bernard and Mira Berenson.

While we may not see the return of Tony the Prada guy, it looks like Zed will be heating up Seema’s love life in next week’s season finale!