‘SNL’ Vet Kyle Mooney to Helm ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits!’ at Netflix

Saturday Night Live‘s Kyle Mooney is taking the morning shift with Netflix‘s forthcoming comedy series Saturday Morning All Star Hits!.

The series from creators Mooney and Bento Box Entertainment’s Ben Jones is a new adult animated and live-action hybrid that celebrates everything that is ’80s and ’90s television. Along with announcing the series, Netflix also unveiled first looks with a piece of key art and images featuring Mooney.

Described as irreverent and slightly disturbing, the series is hosted by twins Skip and Treybor (both Mooney) who take viewers on a trip through the Saturday Morning cartoon experience. Ordered for eight episodes, Saturday Morning All Star Hits! will officially debut on Friday, December 10.

Along with serving as series creators, Mooney and Jones executive producer alongside Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Katy Jenson, Scott Greenberg, Joel Kuwahara, Dave McCary, and Scott Gairdner. A Broadway Video production, Saturday Morning All Star Hits! will see Bento Box Entertainment serve as its animation studio.

Mooney is the sole cast member currently listed, teasing the comedian’s various roles he’ll surely take on in the new series. The actor has been a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live since 2013 and has appeared in nearly 200 episodes over the past eight years.

His other credits include Arrested Development, Drunk History, and Hello Ladies. Mooney has also written for shows like Nathan for You. Stay tuned for the arrival of Saturday Morning All Star Hits! this December as the hybrid series hits Netflix.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!, Series Premiere, Friday, December 10, Netflix