‘And Just Like That…’ Teases a New Chapter for Carrie & Friends in First Trailer (VIDEO)

The first full teaser for HBO Max’s Sex and City sequel series And Just Like That… has arrived as the show sets a Thursday, December 9 release date.

The title from executive producer Michael Patrick King, will debut with two episodes on the streaming platform, followed by the final eight episodes of the season which will drop on subsequent Thursdays. The first look reveals the return of fan-favorite characters and welcomes several new faces to the hustle and bustle of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and co’s New York City social sphere.

As previously announced, the series from SATC‘s original executive producer, King, helms this latest chapter in Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) lives as they navigate the journey of dealing with the complicated reality of life and friendship in their thirties to an even more complex stage in their fifties.

Time has certainly passed as the teaser, below, unveils grown-up children, and new situations for the ladies at the center of this story. Along with unveiling Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, the sneak peek also reveals the return of Chris Noth‘s Mr. Big, David Eigenberg‘s Steve Brady, Evan Handler‘s Harry Goldenblatt, Mario Cantone‘s Anthony, and the late Willie Garson‘s Stanford.

And Just Like That… also features new additions including Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman. The teaser unveils each of these stars along with a few surprises as Carrie’s voice narrates the scenes unfolding.

“They say some things never change, but the truth is, life is full of surprises, and as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself,” Carrie says as several different scenes unfold.” And just like that… a new chapter begins.” Check out the thrilling first look and mark your calendars for the show’s arrival this December on HBO Max.

