‘Succession’ Star Jeremy Strong Joins 9/11 First Responders Drama ‘The Best of Us’

Succession‘s Jeremy Strong is branching out as he gears up to star in and executive produce The Best of Us, a drama surrounding first responders in the wake of 9/11.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project has been in development with Strong and Oscar-winning writer Tobias Lindholm for years. Produced by Sister, a company co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider, and Jane Featherstone, the series is part of a first-look deal with Lindholm.

Currently, there’s no network attached to the title which explores the fallout from 9/11 with its debris and toxic dust. Centering on the first responders, students, teachers, New Yorkers, and volunteers who worked at “The Pile,” The Best of Us is a limited series that takes a look at how they were affected and treated.

The show will also take into account real and researched stories of the people who were directly impacted by the attacks. While Strong may be attached as a star and executive producer, Lindholm will take on writing and directing duties as well as serving as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, journalist Chris Smith who covered the fallout of 9/11 is attached as a consulting producer with Chernobyl‘s Kate Fenske and Carolyn Strauss serving as executive producers. It’s unclear at this time what role Strong will play in the series, but fans can continue to enjoy him as Kendall Roy in HBO’s third season of the Emmy-winning favorite Succession.

Stay tuned for more details on the project as The Best of Us continues to take shape.