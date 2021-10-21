New ‘Sopranos’ TV Series: WarnerMedia In Talks With Creator David Chase

The Sopranos has had a new lease on life with the recent release of the movie prequel The Many Saints of Newark, and now a potential new TV series could be in the works.

David Chase, the creator of the popular HBO mob drama, recently told Deadline that he is open to the idea of more projects set in the world of The Sopranos. He specifically mentioned the possibility of writing another feature film with Terence Winter, a follow-up to Newark, which was set decades before the HBO series.

However, there is now a chance this potential sequel could become a new TV series for HBO Max. “We’re talking to David about a new series, Sopranos related, on HBO Max,” WarnerMedia CEO of Studios and Networks Ann Sarnoff told Deadline.

Chase previously said that the only way he would do more Sopranos spinoffs “was if Terry [Winter] and I could write the script together. That I would do.” He also noted that any further Sopranos stories would take place after the events of the recent film, which is set in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Sarnoff added that while the box office numbers for Newark didn’t quite reach the heights the company imagined, the film has seen success in other areas. “You see The Sopranos pop into the top ten of viewed series on the service and it’s given it an entirely new life,” she said. “It’s literally lifted all of The Sopranos franchise in a new way. You can’t measure just by the box office.”

Earlier this month, Chase signed a five-year, first-look deal with WarnerMedia that will see the multi-time Emmy winner develop content for HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

