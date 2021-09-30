Wednesday TV Ratings: One Chicago & Reality Competitions Get Wins on the Night

It was a battle of One Chicago and reality competitions on Wednesday, September 29.

Chicago Fire, Med, and P.D. topped the night in total viewers, with 7.08 million, 6.46, and 6.06. Survivor, The Masked Singer, and Big Brother took the fourth, fifth, and sixth slots, in that order.

However, reality shows won the night in the key demo, with a 0.9 rating for Survivor and The Masked Singer and just behind that, a 0.85 for Big Brother. The three One Chicago dramas followed them on that list, in the same order as total viewers.

Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. all dipped just a bit from their premieres, while Survivor and The Masked Singer were also down with slightly more significant drops. Big Brother rose from its last Wednesday outing with the finale but was down from last season’s finale.

As for the new fall shows, The Wonder Years was down with its second episode (0.5 rating vs. 0.67, 2.61 million viewers vs. 3.23). Over on Fox, Alter Ego was down (0.5 rating, 2.38) from last week’s Wednesday premiere (0.65, 2.39) and closer to the numbers with its Thursday outing (0.44, 2.33).

As for the rest of ABC’s lineup, The Goldbergs (0.5 rating, 3.07 million viewers) and The Conners (0.5, 3.35) were slightly down, while Home Economics (0.3, 2.13) and A Million Little Things (0.3, 2.0) were about even with last week’s premieres in viewers. (Home Economics lost a tenth in the demo.)