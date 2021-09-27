‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Where’s Devon? (VIDEO)

Last we saw Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal), he was in dire straits after going searching for a patient who’d gone for a cast hours ago and was never discharged. (He inhaled something.) But will he be found before it’s too late? Will he be found before it’s too late? TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the September 28 episode that reveals more about his condition.

But first, we catch up with Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) as he tries to bring up that dinner invite he extended at the end of the premiere. (She turned him down, tired after the long day dealing with hackers.) But with everything on her plate — “eight full hours of bureaucratic nonsense, a board meeting, two high-end donor phone calls, and a mandated kitchen hygiene inspection” — it’s going to have to wait.

However, Kit may have some good news: “I’ve almost landed Dr. Browner from St. Paul’s hospital… He’s a specialist in skull-based tumors. He’d be a Barrett Cain replacement. Expensive, but I’d love to have him at Chastain. Browner is a star with a national reputation.” Is the neurosurgeon what the hospital needs?

Then Kit finds something else she needs to do when the elevator appears to be stuck on the roof: call custodial. Watch the clip above to see what happens next and why that elevator isn’t moving.

“Episode 2 is all about [Devon’s condition] and figuring out how to cure him and what happened to him,” co-showrunner and executive producer Andrew Chapman told TV Insider. It will also “deepen that relationship he has with Leela [Anuja Joshi].”

Also in “No Good Deed,” Billie (Jessica Lucas) must deal with a personal conflict when she comes face-to-face with the secret she’s been hiding all these years: the son she gave up for adoption at the age of 13 after she was raped.

The Resident, Tuesdays 8/7c, Fox