‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Premiere Sneak Peek: Jane Tennant Takes Charge (VIDEO)

Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) can switch from being off-duty and spending time with her two kids (Kian Talan’s Alex and Mahina Anna Maria Napoleon’s Julie) to taking charge in the time it takes you to snap your fingers. That’s exactly what she does in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the NCIS: Hawai’i series premiere (airing September 20).

In the clip, Tennant catches a ride in a Black Hawk helicopter, waving goodbye to her kids. Watch the video above to see her take command of the crime scene — and stop Captain Milius (recurring guest star Enver Gjokaj) in his tracks.

In the latest NCIS series — the first one in the franchise with a female lead — Tennant and her team of specialists balance duty, family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel and national security, just like the other spinoffs. The difference? There are also “the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.”

“She’s making it work in a man’s world, and she doesn’t take no for an answer,” Lachey told TV Insider of her character. “She finds her way into every opportunity she gets and comes out on the other end unscathed. At the same time, she’s human and she’s learning how to juggle her emotions and being a mother.”

In the premiere, it’s up to the team to investigate after an experimental Naval aircraft crashes on Oahu. Can they find out who’s behind it before classified state secrets are exposed?

NCIS: Hawai’i, Series Premiere, Monday, September 20, 10/9c, CBS