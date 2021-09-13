Hilary Swank Teams With Tom McCarthy for Untitled ABC Drama

Hilary Swank is heading to ABC with a yet-to-be-titled newspaper drama from writer, director, and executive producer Tom McCarthy (Spotlight).

At this time, the project has been given a pilot order with the potential for a season pickup. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show revolves around a star journalist (Swank) who moves to Alaska for a fresh start after a career-killing blunder. Searching for redemption, she finds it at a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage.

The pilot being considered for the 2022-2023 television season by ABC’s Craig Erwich is executive produced by former Fox 21 president Bert Salke with McCarthy, Swank, and Melissa Wells. The Anchorage Daily News‘ Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley are also attached to executive produce.

This marks Swank’s first TV role since her short-lived run on Netflix’s since-canceled Away, in which she played astronaut Emma Green. Her other recent TV gigs have included voice work on Bojack Horseman and a role as Gail Getty in FX’s limited series Trust.

Meanwhile, McCarthy’s TV credits include 13 Reasons Why and The Loudest Voice. As an actor, he’s appeared in shows such as The Wire, Boston Public, and Law & Order.

Swank and McCarthy are also both Oscar winners. She won Best Actress for her performances in 1999’s Boys Don’t Cry and 2004’s Million Dollar Baby. McCarthy won Best Original Screenplay for writing 2015’s Spotlight, a film chronicling the true story about the Boston Globe exposing the Catholic Church’s scandal of covering up child molestation claims.

Stay tuned for updates on this project as the pilot takes shape at ABC.