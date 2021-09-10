‘Gentefied’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date as Netflix Unveils First Look

Gentefied is finally returning after more than a year as the Netflix Latinx series sets a Season 2 premiere date for Wednesday, November 10.

The streamer is also unveiling a first look at the half-hour dramedy’s newest episodes, teasing Season 2’s more raw and poetic form along with more light-hearted moments through new images. This season, the Morales cousins fight alongside Pop with his battle to stay in the country.

Together they’ll face other challenges and shenanigans as well including dealing with new love, new babies, estranged fathers, and tracking down Bad Bunny at a Halloween party. As they fight to thrive, they’ll also question where they belong in a world full of borders, family separation, and the potential loss of their taco shop, Mama Fina’s.

From creators Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, Gentefied tackles important issues like the toll of family separation, love and joy in the face of diversity, fathers and fatherhood, and the pursuit of the American Dream. While the show addresses some serious topics, there’s a promise that things will also get steamy this season.

Starring Joaquín Cosío, JJ Soria, Karrie Martin Lachney, and Carlos Santos, Gentefied is executive produced by Lemus, Chávez, Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez of MACRO, America Ferrera of Take Fountain, Aaliyah Williams, Kim Roth, and Teri Weinberg of Yellow Brick Road. Don’t miss the drama unfold when Gentefied returns, stay tuned for Season 2 on Netflix this fall.

Gentefied, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, November 10, Netflix