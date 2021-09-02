‘Life Goes On’ Revival in the Works With Original Series Star Kellie Martin

Yet another classic series is receiving the revival treatment — ‘90s ABC family drama Life Goes On. The groundbreaking series, which ran from 1989 to 1993, was the first network show to feature a main character with Down syndrome (Chris Burke’s Corky). Kellie Martin, who played Becca on the original series, is set to star and executive produce.

According to Deadline, the revival, in development from Warner Bros. Television, will follow a grown-up Becca as she reconnects with her family after returning to her hometown. Chad Lowe will return to produce the show but will not reprise the role of Jesse, as his HIV-positive character died in the original series.

Life Goes On additionally starred Patti LuPone as Libby, Bill Smitrovich as Andrew, and Monique Lanier as Paige, though word on any of the other original cast member’s involvement has yet to be announced.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, showrunner of The CW’s All American, will head up the new series alongside original creator Michael Braverman, who will serve as a creative consultant. The revival comes as a part of Carroll’s overall deal renewal with Warner Bros. Television and will be shopped to networks and streaming services in the near future, reports Deadline.

In an interview with Extra back in 2018, Martin expressed her interest in a revival, saying, “I feel like it would be really interesting to see where Corky is today. He still is amazing and I think it would be really interesting to see what his needs are and how he navigates his life today.”

