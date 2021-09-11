‘Dexter: New Blood’ Boss Warns ‘People Are Going to Die’ in Revival

It’s about bloody time! Die-hard Dexter fans who didn’t love the 2006–13 series’ controversial finale — principled serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) faked his death and went into hiding in Oregon — get a do-over with this 10-episode revival.

The former Miami PD blood spatter expert now resides in idyllic (fictional) Iron Lake, New York, under the name Jim Lindsay (a nod to Dexter novelist Jeff Lindsay). He “is trying to be as innocuous and untempted [to kill] as possible,” explains exec producer Clyde Phillips.

But this truck-stop town “is sort of a Bermuda Triangle of women who go missing.” Which means Dexter’s Dark Passenger — the inner voice that leads him to eliminate bad guys — can’t be ignored. Continues Phillips: “This is Dexter, so people are going to die.” One target: the imposing Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown), who “has too much bad history.”

Expect to see a few familiar faces, including Arthur Mitchell, aka the long-deceased Trinity Killer (John Lithgow), and Dexter’s late sister, Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), both presumably in flashback.

And someone else from Dexter’s past will pop up in the final episode. “It becomes a big story point,” Phillips says. Now that sounds like a killer ending.

Dexter: New Blood, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 7, 9/8c, Showtime

