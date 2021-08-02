Kathy Griffin Reveals She Has Lung Cancer, About To Undergo Surgery

Kathy Griffin has revealed she has lung cancer and will be undergoing surgery to have half of her left lung removed.

The comedian announced the news on social media on Monday, August 2, writing on Twitter, “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!”

She added that the doctors are “very optimistic” as the cancer is stage one and contained to her left lung. “Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing,” she explained. “I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”

Last week, the Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List star shared a photo via Twitter of her on the set of a new television project. “Back at work on a TV set, where I belong DAMMIT,” she captioned the image.

Back at work on a TV set, where I belong DAMMIT pic.twitter.com/z12EfSIadh — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 28, 2021

In her latest post, Griffin stated that she is “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19. “The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious,” she noted. “Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It’ll save your life.”

See Also Roush Review: An 'Hysterical' Look at Today's Female Stand-Up Standouts A new wave of fearless female comics speak candidly about sexism in the serious business of stand-up comedy.

The Emmy winner will talk more about her diagnosis on ABC’s Nightline on Monday night. “I was definitely in shock. I’m still a little bit in shock — not denial,” she says in a sneak peek of the interview. She is also set to open up about her battles with mental health, pill addiction, a suicide attempt, and her newfound sobriety.