‘Days of Our Lives’ & ‘General Hospital’ Star Jay Pickett Dies at 60

Veteran soap star Jay Pickett has passed away at the age of 60.

The actor, who starred on Port Charles and other soaps, was working on a film, Treasure Valley, at the time. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed, though director Travis Mills wrote “it appears to have been a heart attack” in a post to the movie’s Facebook page. He is survived by his wife, Elena, and three children, Maegan, Michaela, and Tyler.

“Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens,” actor and producer Jim Heffel wrote on his Facebook page on July 30. “Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy. Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also coproducer with myself and Vernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind partner.”

“Jay Pickett left us yesterday to be with his parents. We were on the film Treasure Valley which Jay Pickett, Vernon Walker and Jim Heffel are executive producers of. Jay wrote this film, starred in and directed,” was posted on Walker’s Facebook page. “The three of us were waiting for the camera and director to start filming. Jay was going to rope a calf and Jim and I were going to brand it. Ten minutes after we took the picture of the three of us Jay went to get on the horse he leaned over….. He was on a horse where he was raised. Filming a movie he wrote. We love him and will forever miss him.”

In addition to Port Charles (on which he played Frank Scanlon), Pickett’s TV credits include Days of Our Lives (as Dr. Chip Lakin), General Hospital (as Det. David Harper), and guest spots on NCIS: Los Angeles, Rosewood, and Queen Sugar.

Read more tributes below.

The sudden passing of my pal Jay Pickett Is very sad . He loved acting and Westerns , and when we got together we laughed a lot . R.I.P. Jay . @GeneralHospital #Portcharles pic.twitter.com/rgVkbkFcSY — Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) August 1, 2021