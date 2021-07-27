‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Gets Lowest Score Ever on LeVar Burton’s Hosting Debut

All eyes were on Jeopardy! for LeVar Burton‘s hosting debut on Monday, July 26, but it was one of the contestants that ended up stealing the spotlight, and not necessarily for the right reasons.

Fans were highly anticipating Burton’s debut, given his well-publicized love for the long-running quiz show. However, it was contestant Patrick Pearce who everybody was talking about due to his record-breaking low score. The product specialist from Fountain View, California, had a string of wrong answers before plummeting even further during a Daily Double question.

By the end of the episode, Pearce stood at an astounding $-7,400 deficit, beating the previous lowest record ($-6,800) held by Stephanie Hull back in 2015. And viewers were quick to point this fact out on social media, while some provided sympathy for the new record-breaker.

As for Burton, he got off to a steady if apprehensive start in his dream gig as Jeopardy! host. Speaking to The Associated Press on Monday, the Reading Rainbow presenter talked about the pressure of living up to Alex Trebek‘s legacy and how it took him an episode to adjust.

“I made it my business for the next four chances at bat to just be myself, to forget about the procedure, to forget about the process, stop trying, stop focusing on the wrong thing,” he explained. “You’re not going to be smooth as Alex, let go of that. But what you can bring to the table is you. So that became my point of focus. And when it did, I started having fun.”

Check out some of the fan reaction to Burton's Jeopardy! debut below:

