‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Gets Lowest Score Ever on LeVar Burton’s Hosting Debut

All eyes were on Jeopardy! for LeVar Burton‘s hosting debut on Monday, July 26, but it was one of the contestants that ended up stealing the spotlight, and not necessarily for the right reasons.

Fans were highly anticipating Burton’s debut, given his well-publicized love for the long-running quiz show. However, it was contestant Patrick Pearce who everybody was talking about due to his record-breaking low score. The product specialist from Fountain View, California, had a string of wrong answers before plummeting even further during a Daily Double question.

By the end of the episode, Pearce stood at an astounding $-7,400 deficit, beating the previous lowest record ($-6,800) held by Stephanie Hull back in 2015. And viewers were quick to point this fact out on social media, while some provided sympathy for the new record-breaker.

According to my Jeopardy-obsessed son, the dude who finished in the negative set a record for the lowest score in the modern era. — Noel Murray (@NoelMu) July 27, 2021

I feel so bad for Patrick. His nerves really got to him. Maybe @Jeopardy can do a second chance tournament??? #Jeopardy — Electric Nachos (@Electric_Nachos) July 27, 2021

Oh no did he get the lowest score in Jeopardy! history? — 🌈 Tricia (@rainbowstiel) July 27, 2021

Is this guy Patrick’s negative $7400 a record low? Very impressive — Gonzo (@GtoTheNZO) July 26, 2021

As for Burton, he got off to a steady if apprehensive start in his dream gig as Jeopardy! host. Speaking to The Associated Press on Monday, the Reading Rainbow presenter talked about the pressure of living up to Alex Trebek‘s legacy and how it took him an episode to adjust.

“I made it my business for the next four chances at bat to just be myself, to forget about the procedure, to forget about the process, stop trying, stop focusing on the wrong thing,” he explained. “You’re not going to be smooth as Alex, let go of that. But what you can bring to the table is you. So that became my point of focus. And when it did, I started having fun.”

Check out some of the fan reaction to Burton’s Jeopardy! debut below:

LeVar Burton was such a delight on Jeopardy tonight! I really hope they consider making him the permanent host. — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) July 27, 2021

Watching @levarburton host #jeopardy is the greatest thing I’ve seen all year — Andreya (On – Dre- Ya) (@Raphs_Wolfgang) July 27, 2021

Some first-night Jeopardy jitters for LeVar Burton, particularly when contestants didn’t deliver an answer within the allotted time. But his passion for the game was palpable. Looking forward to the rest of his week. (And, perhaps, more?) — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) July 27, 2021

.@levarburton’s enthusiastic “yes!” excites me when the contestants get the answer right. He’s a natural at this. #Jeopardy — Vilissa Thompson (@VilissaThompson) July 26, 2021

