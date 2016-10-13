What’s Worth Watching: ‘Mascots’, ‘Pitch’, ‘Supernatural’, ‘Superstore’, ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ and more for Thursday, October 13.

Matt Roush
MASCOTS
MASCOTS

Mascots (streaming on Netflix): Someday I’d like to see master improvisatory satirist Christopher Guest (Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show) tackle the world of binge-watchers, enabled by Netflix’s mammoth slate of original programming. Until then, we’ll happily settle for his latest original movie, a Netflix original, naturally: Mascots, which goes under the hoods of those cartoonish figures on the sidelines of sports events, who in Guest’s painfully droll viewfinder approach their costumed clowning with utmost seriousness. Mascots is set against the 8th annual World Mascot Association championships in Anaheim, gathering a motley assembly of performers, coaches, patrons and judges, including Guest regulars Jane Lynch, Ed Begley, Jr., Parker Posey, Fred Willard, Jennifer Coolidge, John Michael Higgins and lots more. Especially memorable are Silicon Valley’s Zach Woods and Sarah Baker as a neurotically combative married team, Tom Bennett as a British competitor trying to do his dad (co-writer/producer Jim Piddock) proud, and Chris O’Dowd as a rowdy pot-stirrer who competes as a defiant Fist. Not always as sharp in its focus as Guest’s finest, Mascots builds to a delirious finish in a competition of giddy highs and pathetic lows.

Pitch (9/8c, Fox): Here’s another pitch for one of the fall’s more intriguing and original series. Emmy winner Regina King (American Crime) directs an episode building to the MLB’s All-Star Game, with Mike (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) possibly sidelined by an injury and Ginny (Kylie Bunbury) still seeking a groove between career and work, when the team is blindsided by the signing of a star catcher from Cuba.

Supernatural (9/8c, The CW): The little horror show that could opens its 12th season with a mythological shocker as Dean (Jensen Ackles) confronts his mother, Mary Winchester (Samantha Smith). Brother Dean (Jared Padalecki) is once again struggling to survive after being shot, but c’mon, we all know there’s no killing these boys. Or this show.

Inside Thursday TV: When a corporate scandal engulfs the Cloud 9 company, Dina (Lauren Ash) institutes drug testing in NBC’s Superstore (8/7c). … MTV presents what it’s calling The Almost Impossible Game Show (10/9c), from the producers of Wipe Out, followed by Acting Out (10:30/9:30c), a comedy series in which stand-up routines are performed while other players reenact the best moments. … Beloved L.A. Dodgers sportscaster Vin Scully appears on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live (11:35/10:35c) for his first post-retirement TV interview.

 

