Where ‘Evil’ Left Off & What’s Next When Season 2 Premieres on Paramount+

The smart thriller about priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter), forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and atheist tech specialist Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi, above left, with Herbers and Colter) investigating demonic possession moves from CBS to Paramount+ for Season 2.

Evil’s home may be different, but the cases involving the tension between faith and science are as scary, witty and entertaining as ever.

Where We Left Off

A crucifix burned Kristen’s hand after she apparently executed the serial killer threatening her daughters. David had a vision in which a hairy horned demon went after Kristen, and her mother Sheryl (Christine Lahti) became engaged to the demonic psychopath Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson)!

Where We Pick Up

Guess who’s demanding an exorcism? Townsend claims he’s changed and wants Satan expelled before his marriage. He, for one, is likely lying, but the others are evolving. Kristen is in touch with her dark side after her alleged violent altercation, nonbeliever Ben can’t rationally explain his demon-filled night terrors and temptation-riddled David meets a no-nonsense nun (recurring star Andrea Martin) who’ll help in his fight against (what else?) evil.

Evil, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, June 20, Paramount+