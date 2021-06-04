Nat Geo’s SharkFest 2021: Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Shark Beach’ & More Make the Lineup (VIDEO)

Sharkfest is around the corner at National Geographic, and the ninth annual event has quite the TV lineup.

Kicking off Monday, July 5, the programming slate will begin with an episode of When Sharks Attack followed by the marquee special Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth. The movie star is embarking on a mission to understand how humans and sharks can live in harmony. Hemsworth will dive with shark conservationist Valerie Taylor for an up close and personal look at the beautiful creatures, which is teased in the special’s promo and sneak peek clips, below.

The super-sized six weeks of “fin-tastic” programming features more than 21 hours of new content and 60 hours of enhanced and archival footage. For the first time ever, viewers will be able to access premium content across National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD, and Nat Geo Mundo, along with select series and specials which will be made available post-premiere on Disney XD and Disney+.

Among the other titles viewers can look forward to this Sharkfest are Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story as well as the action-packed six-part series Shark Attack Files which explores bizarre shark behaviors. Along with new episodes of the fan-favorite When Sharks Attack, tune in for the predator face-off Croc That Ate Jaws as well as Shark Gangs and Rogue Shark?.

For viewers who wish to stream on Disney+, select programming will become available beginning Friday, July 9. Joining the lineup of Sharkfest originals is the exclusive documentary premiere of Playing With Sharks from National Geographic Documentary Films. Premiering July 23, the Disney+ original also features Valerie Taylor whose life’s work is responsible for much of what people know about sharks today. Additional Sharkfest programming from the previous eight years will begin streaming on June 25.

Disney XD gets in on the action starting July 10 and will air 12 hours of Sharkfest content every Saturday and Sunday through July 25. And don’t miss the Disney XD original Eyewitness Shark: Fin Frenzy when it premieres on July 11. And for those with Hulu subscriptions, keep an eye out for all six previous seasons of When Sharks Attack which are available now throughout all of Sharkfest.

“The mysteries of the ocean’s most iconic predators are so vast, even with eight years of shark-focused content under our belt, there still remains more to be discovered,” says Janet Vissering, senior vice president of Development and Production, National Geographic Partners. “Like every year, shark scientists and oceanic experts have pulled out all the stops for this year’s Sharkfest, revealing new discoveries, shocking revelations and bizarre shark behavior never seen before. It’s going to be jaw-some!”

Below, we’re breaking down all of the important dates and times for your viewing convenience.

When Sharks Attack

National Geographic — Premieres Monday, July 5 at 8/7c

Nat Geo WILD — Encore Presentation, Monday, August 2 at 8/7c

Disney+ — Begins Streaming Friday, July 9

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth

National Geographic — Premieres Monday, July 5 at 9/8c

Nat Geo WILD — Encore Presentation, Monday, August 2 at 10/9c

Disney+ — Begins Streaming Friday, July 9

Rogue Shark?

National Geographic — Premieres Monday, July 5 at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — Encore Presentation, Wednesday, August 11 at 10/9c

Disney+ — Begins Streaming Friday, July 9

Orca vs. Great White

National Geographic — Premieres Tuesday, July 6 at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — Encore Presentation, Tuesday, August 3 at 10/9c

Disney+ — Begins Streaming Friday, July 9

Shark Gangs

National Geographic — Premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — Encore Presentation, Thursday, August 12 at 8/7c

Disney+ — Begins Streaming Friday, July 9

Croc That Ate Jaws

National Geographic — Premieres Thursday, July 8 at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — Encore Presentation, Wednesday, August 4 at 10/9c

Disney+ — Begins Streaming Friday, July 9

World’s Most Dangerous Shark

National Geographic — Premieres Friday, July 9 at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — Encore Presentation, Thursday, August 5 at 10/9c

Disney+ — Begins Streaming Friday, July 16

Shark Attack Files

National Geographic — Premieres Monday, July 12 at 9/8c

Nat Geo WILD — Encore Presentation, Monday, August 9 at 10/9c

Disney+ — Begins Streaming Friday, July 16

Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story

National Geographic — Premieres Monday, July 12 at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — Encore Presentation, Friday, August 6 at 10/9c

Disney+ — Begins Streaming Friday, July 16

World’s Biggest Bull Shark?

National Geographic — Premieres Tuesday, July 13 at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — Encore Presentation, Tuesday, August 10 at 9/8c

Disney+ — Begins Streaming Friday, July 16

Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale

National Geographic — Premieres Thursday, July 15 at 10/9c

Nat Geo WILD — Encore Presentation, Wednesday, August 11 at 9/8c

Disney+ —Begins Streaming Friday, August 6

Playing With Sharks

Disney+ — Premieres Friday, July 23