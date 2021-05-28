‘Gossip Girl’ Says Xoxo Once More in First HBO Max Teaser (VIDEO)

Gossip Girl is back and she’s saying “xoxo” once more. The first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated reboot series has been unveiled by HBO Max.

Set to premiere Thursday, July 8, the updated story has been developed by showrunner Joshua Safran who serves as writer and executive producer. Return to the Upper East Side with a new generation of New York private school students.

Nine years after the original blogger’s site went dark, these new teens are being introduced to a social surveillance like no other. In the age of social media, appearance is everything, but Gossip Girl knows the truth in the sultry teaser, below.

“You’ve gotten so comfortable thinking you’re in control of your image, your actions, the narrative,” Gossip Girl says in the teaser, “but you forgot one thing… I can see you, and before I’m through, I’ll make sure you see you too.”

The new series cast includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original CW series which ran from 2007-2012 which was developed and run by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage who return as executive producers on the new iteration.

Catch the action, above, and don’t miss Gossip Girl‘s return this summer on HBO Max.

Gossip Girl, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 8, HBO Max