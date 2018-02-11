11 Sets of Athlete Siblings Competing in the Winter Olympics (PHOTOS)

Naledi Ushe
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
olympic-siblings
Becca Hamilton and Matt Hamilton
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Becca Hamilton (27) and Matt Hamilton (28)

Mixed and Individual Curling — Team USA

Known as #HamFam, these siblings have made a name for themselves in curling as individuals on the men’s and women’s teams.

What makes this sibling situation unique is a new coed category of mixed curling is making its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang, allowing them to compete together like they have at the World Championships.

Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Monique Lamoureux-Morando (28) and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (28)

Ice Hockey — Team USA

Commonly referred to as “The Twins,” this identical pair of forwards are hungry for gold after winning silver at the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Maia Shibutani (23) and Alex Shibutani (26)

Ice Dancing — Team USA

These siblings began as single skaters—Maia at age 4 and Alex at age 7—before they eventually teamed up in 2014. Their personalities have made them favorites since their Winter Olympics debut in 2014.

Beau-James Wells, Jackson Wells, Byron Wells
Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Beau-James Wells (22), Jackson Wells (19), and Byron Wells (26)

Freeskier Halfpipe and Slopestyle — Team New Zealand

The Wells brothers are no stranger to the Winter Olympics, as Byron, Beau-James, and their eldest brother Jossi competed in Sochi in 2014.

This year was meant to welcome their fourth brother Jackson aka “Wacko”— the first person in the world to land a “quad cork,” a trick involving four backflips back to back. However, he had to withdraw due to injury.

Eve Muirhead and Thomas Muirhead and Glen Muirhead
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Eve Moorhead (27), Thomas Moorhead (22), and Glen Muirhead(28)

Individual Curling — Team Great Britain

Raised by former curling World Champion (1999) Gordon Muirhead, these Scottish siblings were destined for the Olympics. Eve was the first to make it in 2014 as the women’s team captain, while her brothers make their debut in PyeongChang competing against each other.

Akito Watabe and Yoshito Watabe
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Akito Watabe (29) and Yoshito Watabe (26)

Nordic Combined — Team Japan

Akito made his Winter Olympics debut in Vancouver in 2010, and eventually placed silver at Sochi in 2014. Younger brother Yoshito is a first-timer in the Winter Olympics, putting them in direct competition for this hybrid sport combining cross-country skiing and ski-jumping.

Martins Dukurs of Latvia and Tomass Dukurs
Jan Hetfleisch/Bongarts/Getty Images

Martins Dukurs (33) and Tomass Dukurs (37)

Skeleton — Latvia

Martins has won the overall World Cup in skeleton every year since 2009. This will be his fourth Winter Olympics, and brother Tomass’ third games. The pair has yet to medal at the Winter Olympics.

Sara and Laura Benz
Harry How/Getty Images

Sara Benz (25) and Laura Benz (25)

Ice Hockey — Team Switzerland

Another set of twins! Sara plays forward and Laura as a defender. PyeongChang Winter Olympics will be the third time they compete together.

Bryan Fletcher and Taylor Fletcher
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Bryan Fletcher (31) and Taylor Fletcher (27)

Nordic Combined — Team USA

These brothers have a unique bond as Bryan was diagnosed with cancer just 11 days before Taylor was born. They both inspire each other, with Taylor competing in 2010 and 2014 and Bryan making his first team in 2014. They are due to compete against each other this year.

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe and Justine Dufour-Lapointe
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (26) and Justine Dufour-Lapointe (23)

Freestyle Skier — Team Canada

Last Winter Olympics in Sochi, the sisters competed alongside oldest sister Maxime (who didn’t qualify this year). At the time, Justine took home gold and Chloe silver.

Madeleine Dupont and Denise Dupont
Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Madeleine Dupont (31) and Denise Dupont (34)

Curling — Team Denmark

They share the same sport and almost the same birthday. The Dupont sisters were absent from the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi but both competed at Vancouver and Denise alone at Turin in 2006.

1 of

The XXIII Olympic Winter Games hosted in PyeongChang, South Korea, have officially kicked off!

When you think of  Olympic athletes, you think of the best of the best from each country, right? Well, what happens when the best of the best grew up with you? This year features a large number of siblings—sisters, brothers, twins—competing together and against one another for a spot on the Olympic podium.

You have freestyle skiers Chloe Dufour-Lapointe and Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada, who medaled back-to-back with gold and silver at Sochi. And there are fellow freestylers, Beau-James Wells, Jackson Wells, and Byron Wells, who are welcoming their 18-year-old brother Jackson to this year’s games.

If anything, this pushes these siblings harder making them fierce competition to look out for. Click through the gallery above for a rundown on the Olympic siblings in South Korea.

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Bold and the Beautiful
1
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Casts Crew Morrow, Jamison Belushi
Josh Kelly and John J. York on 'General Hospital'
2
John J. York Teases ‘General Hospital’ Return After Cancer Treatment
NCIS: Origins star Kyle Schmid and Muse Watson
3
‘NCIS: Origins’: Kyle Schmid on Stepping Into Big Shoes of Gibbs’ Mentor Mike Franks
Keith Papini in 'Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini'
4
Keith Papini Reveals Where He Stands With Sherri Papini Today After Her Kidnapping Hoax
Victoria Clark, Phylicia Rashad, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Jordan Donica for 'The Gilded Age' Season 3
5
‘The Gilded Age’: Phylicia Rashad, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Season 3