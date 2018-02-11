11 Sets of Athlete Siblings Competing in the Winter Olympics (PHOTOS)

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Becca Hamilton (27) and Matt Hamilton (28)

Mixed and Individual Curling — Team USA

Known as #HamFam, these siblings have made a name for themselves in curling as individuals on the men’s and women’s teams.

What makes this sibling situation unique is a new coed category of mixed curling is making its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang, allowing them to compete together like they have at the World Championships.