See ‘Gossip Girl’ Star Connor Paolo Looking Very Different on ‘Tracker’

Colter’s (Justin Hartley) going to be diving into the world of true crime in an upcoming Tracker episode, and two familiar faces to TV fans will be guest starring in it.

In the November 23 episode, titled “Angel,” Colter investigates when a crime scene cleaner disappears. He discovers her fascination with true crime may have led her into dangerous territory. As he follows her trail, he uncovers a group of amateur sleuths whose hunt for a killer puts everyone at risk. CBS has released photos from the episode, and it looks like Gossip Girl‘s Connor Paolo and CSI: Vegas‘s Jay Lee are playing a couple of those sleuths.

Paolo plays freelance crime photographer Gunther, said to be “deeply immersed in the world of true crime,” while Lee’s Eddie is an avid collector of crime scene memorabilia.

We have a feeling that Colter’s going to see just why he’s such a lone wolf and doesn’t work with a team. Still, it’s always great to see him work with guest stars in each episode and to see who he does and doesn’t get along with.

“There’s some really fun characters this season, which you haven’t met yet, which we’ll likely bring back,” showrunner Elwood Reid told us while discussing the first two episodes. “Because he’s such a lone wolf in the way we kind of do the stories, he does meet these characters that you kind of want to see again, but he’s onto the next town. So, it’s always a challenge in the writers’ room, how do we try to — I don’t want the universe to seem small, the world to seem small that he’s in, but I do like seeing Colter interact with those characters that we’ve seen before.” Maybe Paolo and Lee’s characters will be among those they’ll bring back.

Scroll down to check out the photos from this episode. Then, let us know what you’re hoping to see in this episode.

Tracker, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS