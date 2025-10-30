See ‘Gossip Girl’ Star Connor Paolo Looking Very Different on ‘Tracker’

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Connor Paolo on 'Tracker' and 'Gossip Girl'
Darko Sikman/CBS; Giovanni Rufino / © The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

Colter’s (Justin Hartley) going to be diving into the world of true crime in an upcoming Tracker episode, and two familiar faces to TV fans will be guest starring in it.

In the November 23 episode, titled “Angel,” Colter investigates when a crime scene cleaner disappears. He discovers her fascination with true crime may have led her into dangerous territory. As he follows her trail, he uncovers a group of amateur sleuths whose hunt for a killer puts everyone at risk. CBS has released photos from the episode, and it looks like Gossip Girl‘s Connor Paolo and CSI: Vegas‘s Jay Lee are playing a couple of those sleuths.

Paolo plays freelance crime photographer Gunther, said to be “deeply immersed in the world of true crime,” while Lee’s Eddie is an avid collector of crime scene memorabilia.

We have a feeling that Colter’s going to see just why he’s such a lone wolf and doesn’t work with a team. Still, it’s always great to see him work with guest stars in each episode and to see who he does and doesn’t get along with.

“There’s some really fun characters this season, which you haven’t met yet, which we’ll likely bring back,” showrunner Elwood Reid told us while discussing the first two episodes. “Because he’s such a lone wolf in the way we kind of do the stories, he does meet these characters that you kind of want to see again, but he’s onto the next town. So, it’s always a challenge in the writers’ room, how do we try to — I don’t want the universe to seem small, the world to seem small that he’s in, but I do like seeing Colter interact with those characters that we’ve seen before.” Maybe Paolo and Lee’s characters will be among those they’ll bring back.

'Tracker' Boss Wants Jensen Ackles Spinoff
Related

'Tracker' Boss Wants Jensen Ackles Spinoff

Scroll down to check out the photos from this episode. Then, let us know what you’re hoping to see in this episode.

Tracker, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 6
Darko Sikman/CBS

Colter (Justin Hartley)

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Connor Paolo as Gunther — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

It’s Gossip Girl and Revenge‘s Connor Paolo!

Jay Lee as Eddie — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 6
Darko Sikman/CBS

CSI: Vegas‘ Jay Lee is back at the scene of a crime

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, Connor Paolo as Gunther and Jay Lee as Eddie — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

What has these two looking so scared? Is it that Colter found them?

Jay Lee as Eddie, Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Connor Paolo as Gunther — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

It looks like these amateur sleuths have put some work in

Jay Lee as Eddie and Connor Paolo as Gunther — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 6
Darko Sikman/CBS

Sleuths Eddie and Gunther

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Is that a murder board/wall behind Colter?

Jay Lee as Eddie and Connor Paolo as Gunther — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 6
Darko Sikman/CBS

It looks like Eddie’s blaming Gunther, and Gunther’s trying to explain

Jay Lee as Eddie — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Eddie looks concerned

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 6
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Chances are Colter says at least once, “This is why I work alone”

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, Connor Paolo as Gunther and Jay Lee as Eddie — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 6
Darko Sikman/CBS

Something tells us this dynamic is going to be fun

Director Bethany Rooney and Justin Hartley — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 6
Darko Sikman/CBS

Behind the scenes with director Bethany Rooney and Justin Hartley

Tracker key art
Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley

Fiona Rene

Fiona Rene

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Paramount+

Series

2024–

TV14

Drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Tracker ›

Tracker

Connor Paolo




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Suzanne Rogers - Daytime Emmy Awards 2024
1
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Suzanne Rogers Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Jeff Probst and contestants on 'Survivor 49' Episode 6
2
Jeff Probst Reacts to ‘Survivor’ 49 Player Refusing Hug After Blindside
Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 4
3
‘9-1-1’ Offers Grim Update About Athena & Hen in Space — Watch Sneak Peek
John Dickerson
4
CBS Evenings News Ratings Revealed Amid Big Shake-Up & John Dickerson Exit
Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Curry, Ice T as Sgt. Odafin
5
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Aimé Donna Kelly Gives Update on Fin’s Return