Dive Into Kevin Williamson’s ‘The Waterfront’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date & First Photos

Avery Thompson
Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Danielle Campbell as Peyton, Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley in 'The Waterfront'
Dana Hawley / Netflix

Kevin Williamson is reclaiming his TV kingdom. The prolific showrunner is behind the upcoming Netflix series The Waterfront. On April 9, the streamer revealed the show’s first images (which you can see below) and official synopsis and announced the premiere date.

The Buckleys have maintained power in Havenport, North Carolina, for years, but their empire is on shaky ground. Will the family sink or swim? That’s the ultimate question. Scroll down to learn more about Netflix’s newest family drama.

When is The Waterfront coming out?

Netflix’s The Waterfront will premiere on June 19, 2025. The first season will consist of eight one-hour episodes.

Who is in The Waterfront cast?

The new Netflix series has assembled an all-star cast. Holt McCallany and Maria Bello play the heads of the Buckley family, Harlan and Belle. Their son, Cane, is played by Animal Kingdom alum Jake Weary. Supergirl star Melissa Benoist plays Bree Buckley. The cast also includes 9-1-1: Lone Star alum Rafael L. Silva as Shawn Wilson, as well as Humberly González as Jenna Tate, Danielle Campbell as Peyton Buckley, and Brady Hepner as Diller Hopkins.

There will also be notable guest stars in Season 1: Topher Grace, Dave AnnableMichael Gaston, Gerardo Celasco, and Zach Roerig.

Williamson, who is behind hits such as Scream, Dawson’s Creek, and The Vampire Diaries, will serve as The Waterfront’s showrunner, executive producer, and writer. The series was filmed on location in Wilmington and Southport, North Carolina. Williamson is a North Carolina native.

What is The Waterfront about?

The Waterfront, inspired by true events, revolves around the Buckleys, a family that has ruled Havenport, North Carolina, for decades. From the local fishing industry to the town’s restaurant scene, the Buckleys have power everywhere. However, their fishing empire begins to crumble as patriarch Harlan Buckley recovers from two heart attacks, and his wife Belle and son Cane try to keep their family business afloat.

Despite the bold moves Belle and Cane make to keep their family’s power from drowning, Harlan eventually returns to reclaim his throne. The troubled Bree Buckley, an addict in recovery who’s lost custody of her son, finds herself entangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family’s future forever.

The Waterfront, Series Premiere, June 19, 2025, Netflix

Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley in 'The Waterfront'
Dana Hawley / Netflix

Holt McCallany

The Mindhunter alum will play Harlan Buckley, one of Havenport’s most powerful figures.

Maria Bello as Belle Buckley in 'The Waterfront'
Dana Hawley / Netflix

Maria Bello

Bello plays Belle Buckley, the matriarch of the family.

Jake Weary as Cane Buckley in 'The Waterfront'
Dana Hawley / Netflix

Jake Weary

The Animal Kingdom star plays Cane Buckley, Harlan and Belle’s only son.

Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Danielle Campbell as Peyton, Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley in 'The Waterfront'
Dana Hawley / Netflix

Jake Weary, Danielle Campbell & Melissa Benoist

Cane is married to Danielle Campbell’s Peyton Buckley. They have a daughter together.

Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley in 'The Waterfront'
Dana Hawley / Netflix

Jake Weary & Melissa Benoist

The Buckley siblings, Cane and Bree, love to keep their parents on their toes.

Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Rafael Silva as Shawn West in 'The Waterfront'
Courtesy of Netflix

Jake Weary & Rafael L. Silva

Weary stars alongside Rafael L. Silva, who plays Shawn Wilson, a bartender for the Buckleys.

Brian Ashton Smith as Reggie, Joshua Brady as Hollis, Bryan Terry Snell as Levi, Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley, Jake Weary as Cane Buckley
Dana Hawley / Netflix

Holt McCallany & his henchmen

The Buckley fishery business is messy, and Harlan isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty.

