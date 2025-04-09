Kevin Williamson is reclaiming his TV kingdom. The prolific showrunner is behind the upcoming Netflix series The Waterfront. On April 9, the streamer revealed the show’s first images (which you can see below) and official synopsis and announced the premiere date.

The Buckleys have maintained power in Havenport, North Carolina, for years, but their empire is on shaky ground. Will the family sink or swim? That’s the ultimate question. Scroll down to learn more about Netflix’s newest family drama.

When is The Waterfront coming out?

Netflix’s The Waterfront will premiere on June 19, 2025. The first season will consist of eight one-hour episodes.

Who is in The Waterfront cast?

The new Netflix series has assembled an all-star cast. Holt McCallany and Maria Bello play the heads of the Buckley family, Harlan and Belle. Their son, Cane, is played by Animal Kingdom alum Jake Weary. Supergirl star Melissa Benoist plays Bree Buckley. The cast also includes 9-1-1: Lone Star alum Rafael L. Silva as Shawn Wilson, as well as Humberly González as Jenna Tate, Danielle Campbell as Peyton Buckley, and Brady Hepner as Diller Hopkins.

There will also be notable guest stars in Season 1: Topher Grace, Dave Annable, Michael Gaston, Gerardo Celasco, and Zach Roerig.

Williamson, who is behind hits such as Scream, Dawson’s Creek, and The Vampire Diaries, will serve as The Waterfront’s showrunner, executive producer, and writer. The series was filmed on location in Wilmington and Southport, North Carolina. Williamson is a North Carolina native.

What is The Waterfront about?

The Waterfront, inspired by true events, revolves around the Buckleys, a family that has ruled Havenport, North Carolina, for decades. From the local fishing industry to the town’s restaurant scene, the Buckleys have power everywhere. However, their fishing empire begins to crumble as patriarch Harlan Buckley recovers from two heart attacks, and his wife Belle and son Cane try to keep their family business afloat.

Despite the bold moves Belle and Cane make to keep their family’s power from drowning, Harlan eventually returns to reclaim his throne. The troubled Bree Buckley, an addict in recovery who’s lost custody of her son, finds herself entangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family’s future forever.

