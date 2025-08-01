‘Project Runway’ Season 21’s Best Looks so Far (PHOTOS)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Project Runway Season 21 Episodes 1-2.]

Project Runway is back, and Heidi Klum isn’t the only returning star. While Tim Gunn is inexplicably not involved (he reportedly wasn’t asked to participate), the show’s biggest success story, Christian Siriano, has stepped into his role as mentor and Nina Garcia is back as judge. Joining them is the stylist of the moment: Law Roach, known for making Zendaya his fashion muse.

There are a select few contestants who previously competed on the show and are being given a second chance in Season 21, and the Project Runway cast’s first challenges were revealed in the two-episode premiere on Thursday, July 31, on Freeform (the series previously aired on Bravo).

Project Runway Season 21 Episode 1 embraced the show’s new home on Freeform, which is owned by Disney, giving the designers a debut challenge where they were split into two teams: House of Princess and House of Villain. Their task was to create a cohesive collection that evoked the feelings of both Disney fantasy and real-life modernity.

House of Villain reigned supreme, thanks to its cohesiveness and design prowess from the majority of the designers. In a tough blow, Klum and the judges sent home a contestant from House of Princess who was the first boot of her previous season.

In Episode 2, the challenge was a complete 180 from the first. The teams (which got a new setup after Episode 1’s winning designer had the power to switch out a team member) were tasked with designing a collection of athletic wear that was functional and fashion-forward, good enough to go from workout to weekend. The challenge was set in partnership with athleisure brand Calia, and the company will produce and sell the winning collection as the grand prize. The teams got new names: House of Burn and House of Lotus.

While House of Princess lost the first challenge, it still had a standout look in the debut episode. The eliminated player from Episode 2’s losing team, House of Burn, will be revealed in Episode 3 on August 7. And there were some knockout looks from both episodes that will remind viewers why Project Runway is so fun to watch.

Here, we break down the best looks from Project Runway Season 21 so far, with updates to come each week as the series continues. Scroll through the gallery below to see our top picks.

Project Runway, Thursdays, 9/8c, Freeform

'Project Runway' Season 21 Episode 1 best looks
Disney/Spencer Pazer

Episode 1: Ethan (House of Villain, Winner)

Ethan Mundt may be a familiar face for Ru Paul’s Drag Race fans. The designer is also known as Utica Queen in the drag world and competed on Drag Race Season 13. Ethan’s drag experience contributed to the drama and camp of their high-fashion look for the House of Villain, and it paid off in the form of the first win of the season.

'Project Runway' Season 21 Episode 1 best looks
Disney/Spencer Pazer

Episode 1: Yuchen (House of Villain)

Yuchen was a top contender for the first win and received the most praise for making the look wearable and desirable outside of the context of the Disney theme.

'Project Runway' Season 21 Episode 1 best looks
Disney/Spencer Pazer

Episode 1: Madeline (House of Princess)

This was the best look from the losing team. Madeline hated being on the princess side, as her style doesn’t align with skirts and dresses that you associate with a princess. But she achieved a well constructed fairytale look with edge that made the judges compliment her sewing prowess.

'Project Runway' Season 21 Episode 1 best looks
Disney/Spencer Pazer

Episode 1: Jesus (House of Villain)

This look was divisive among the judges. While Heidi and Nina loved it, Law hated it and said that it aged up the youthful model. Law felt Jesus wasn’t considerate enough to the model’s curves, while Heidi felt it allowed the curves to stand out in ways that designers typically don’t.

'Project Runway' Season 21 Episode 2 best looks
Disney/Spencer Pazer

Episode 2: Jesus (House of Lotus, Winner)

Law went from making Jesus cry with his critiques of his first look to being “shut up” by his second. This athletic design was the winner of Episode 2 and will be produced and distributed by Calia. Guest judge Sara Foster, along with Heidi and Nina, all said they were going to buy the look and wear it.

'Project Runway' Season 21 Episode 2 best looks
Disney/Spencer Pazer

Episode 2: Joseph McRae (House of Lotus)

Joseph McRae (you have to say both parts) stunned the runway with his athleisure look that was immediately recognizable as his personal style. The structured, futuristic, angular coat was peeled away to reveal a bralette top that, when combined with the matching shorts underneath the skirt, made for a fabulous workout look. The coat and hat and sunglasses made for a perfect transition into the weekend.

'Project Runway' Season 21 Episode 2 best looks
Disney/Spencer Pazer

Episode 2: Belania (House of Lotus)

Belania impressed the judges with the options and detail this look provides. You could wear the top with or without the sheer turtleneck underneath, which Nina praised, and Sara complimented the flattering wide waistband that would work for any body type.

'Project Runway' Season 21 Episode 2 best looks
Disney/Spencer Pazer

Episode 2: Ethan (House of Burn)

Ethan was the leader of the losing team, but had the best look from it, the judges agreed. The collection lacked cohesion, but Ethan’s sleek jumpsuit with a fin down the entire side was a fierce standout. It also evoked the feel of Violet Chachki’s transforming tartan garment from Drag Race Season 6.

'Project Runway' Season 21 Episode 2 best looks
Disney/Spencer Pazer

Episode 2: Yuchen (House of Burn)

While his team lost, Yuchen’s look made him safe from elimination. We didn’t see judge commentary on this ensemble, but its edgy biker feel was a unique take on the challenge’s prompt (even if the skirt may need a little lengthening for practical reasons).

