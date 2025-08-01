‘Project Runway’ Season 21’s Best Looks so Far (PHOTOS)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Project Runway Season 21 Episodes 1-2.]

Project Runway is back, and Heidi Klum isn’t the only returning star. While Tim Gunn is inexplicably not involved (he reportedly wasn’t asked to participate), the show’s biggest success story, Christian Siriano, has stepped into his role as mentor and Nina Garcia is back as judge. Joining them is the stylist of the moment: Law Roach, known for making Zendaya his fashion muse.

There are a select few contestants who previously competed on the show and are being given a second chance in Season 21, and the Project Runway cast’s first challenges were revealed in the two-episode premiere on Thursday, July 31, on Freeform (the series previously aired on Bravo).

Project Runway Season 21 Episode 1 embraced the show’s new home on Freeform, which is owned by Disney, giving the designers a debut challenge where they were split into two teams: House of Princess and House of Villain. Their task was to create a cohesive collection that evoked the feelings of both Disney fantasy and real-life modernity.

House of Villain reigned supreme, thanks to its cohesiveness and design prowess from the majority of the designers. In a tough blow, Klum and the judges sent home a contestant from House of Princess who was the first boot of her previous season.

In Episode 2, the challenge was a complete 180 from the first. The teams (which got a new setup after Episode 1’s winning designer had the power to switch out a team member) were tasked with designing a collection of athletic wear that was functional and fashion-forward, good enough to go from workout to weekend. The challenge was set in partnership with athleisure brand Calia, and the company will produce and sell the winning collection as the grand prize. The teams got new names: House of Burn and House of Lotus.

While House of Princess lost the first challenge, it still had a standout look in the debut episode. The eliminated player from Episode 2’s losing team, House of Burn, will be revealed in Episode 3 on August 7. And there were some knockout looks from both episodes that will remind viewers why Project Runway is so fun to watch.

Here, we break down the best looks from Project Runway Season 21 so far, with updates to come each week as the series continues.

