Joshua Jackson reunited with a familiar face at the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) NextGen Annual Summer Party.

While posing on the red carpet in a pale pink suit on Sunday, June 22, Jackson stopped to take photos with his former Dawson’s Creek costar, Busy Philipps. The actress sported a white lace top and short set, while her pink hair perfectly matched the color of Jackson’s ensemble.

Phillips served as the host of Sunday’s fundraiser event, which helped raise money for MPTF to support retired members of the entertainment industry. She reposted a pic of her and the Doctor Odyssey star’s reunion via her Instagram Story on Monday, June 23, captioning the snap with three red heart emojis.

Jackson, meanwhile, served as a member of the NextGen Summer Party Host Committee alongside fellow attendees, including Derek Hough, Harvey Guillén, Sasheer Zamata, Camilla Luddington, Tyler Posey, Chloe Bennet, and others.

