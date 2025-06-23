See Joshua Jackson & Busy Philipps’ ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reunion, Derek Hough, Harvey Guillén & More at LA Event

Paige Strout
1 Comment
Joshua Jackson, Busy Philipps, Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, and Harvey Guillén attend MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster In June 2025 in Los Angeles, California
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images (x3)

Dawson's Creek

 More

Joshua Jackson reunited with a familiar face at the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) NextGen Annual Summer Party.

While posing on the red carpet in a pale pink suit on Sunday, June 22, Jackson stopped to take photos with his former Dawson’s Creek costar, Busy Philipps. The actress sported a white lace top and short set, while her pink hair perfectly matched the color of Jackson’s ensemble.

Phillips served as the host of Sunday’s fundraiser event, which helped raise money for MPTF to support retired members of the entertainment industry. She reposted a pic of her and the Doctor Odyssey star’s reunion via her Instagram Story on Monday, June 23, captioning the snap with three red heart emojis.

Jackson, meanwhile, served as a member of the NextGen Summer Party Host Committee alongside fellow attendees, including Derek Hough, Harvey Guillén, Sasheer Zamata, Camilla Luddington, Tyler Posey, Chloe Bennet, and others.

Scroll down to see what other stars sported on the red carpet.

Joshua Jackson and Busy Philipps attend MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster in June 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Joshua Jackson and Busy Philipps

The former castmates were all smiles while posing for photographers.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert attend MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster in June 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert

The Dancing With the Stars couple looked loved up while rocking a light blue suit and polka dot dress.

Harvey Guillén attends MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster in June 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Harvey Guillén

The What We Do in the Shadows alum got into the summer spirit with a multi-color striped top.

Sasheer Zamata attends MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster in June 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sasheer Zamata

The Agatha All Along actress looked magical in a flowing, bright red ensemble.

Camilla Luddington attends MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster in June 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Camilla Luddington

The Grey’s Anatomy star’s gold dress perfectly complemented her matching clamshell clutch and gold heels.

Harry Shum Jr. attends MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster in June 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Harry Shum Jr.

The Glee alum was one of several Grey’s Anatomy cast members at Sunday’s fundraiser.

Niko Terho attends MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster in June 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Niko Terho

Terho traded in his Grey’s Anatomy scrubs for a simple and chic red carpet look.

Ben Feldman attends MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster in June 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ben Feldman

Like Jackson, the Superstore alum served as a member of the NextGen Summer Party Host Committee.

Auli’i Cravalho attends MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster in June 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Auli'i Cravalho

The Moana actress looked nothing less than a Disney princess in a red feathered mini dress.

Tyler Posey and Phem attend MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster in June 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tyler Posey and Phem

The Teen Wolf alum brought his wife as his date to Sunday’s event.

Chloe Bennet attends MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster in June 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Chloe Bennet

The Interior Chinatown actress looked beachy at the fundraiser, sporting a white maxi dress and her hair in loose waves.

Madelaine Petsch attends MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster in June 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Madelaine Petsch

While Riverdale’s Cheryl Blossom is known for her signature red style, Petsch opted for a black ruffled mini dress for Sunday’s event.

Jabari Banks attends MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster in June 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jabari Banks

The Bel-Air actor looked fresh in his all-black red carpet outfit.

Scott Porter attends MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster in June 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Scott Porter

The Ginny & Georgia star rocked a fun patterned shirt while acting as a member of the NextGen Summer Party Host Committee.

Skye P. Marshall attends MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster in June 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Skye P. Marshall

The Matlock star accessorized her black midi dress with a matching leather jacket and black leather boots.

Allison Tolman attends MPTF's NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster in June 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Allison Tolman

While Tolman makes viewers smile on St. Denis Medical, she sported a smile of her own on Sunday’s red carpet.

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'

Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Dawson's Creek

Allison Tolman

Auli'i Cravalho

Ben Feldman

Busy Philipps

Camilla Luddington

Chloe Bennet

Derek Hough

Harry Shum Jr.

Harvey Guillen

Hayley Erbert

Jabari Banks

Joshua Jackson

Madelaine Petsch

Niko Terho

Sasheer Zamata

Scott Porter

Skye P. Marshall

Tyler Posey




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Willie Robertson
1
‘Duck Dynasty’: Police Warn Willie Robertson He Could Face Jail Time
Keith Bynum
2
Keith Bynum Speaks Out After ‘Bargain Block’ Gets Axed – Ty Pennington Reacts
Christel Khalil, Billy Flynn - 'The Young and the Restless'
3
Christel Khalil Urges ‘Y&R’ Fans to Give the New Lily & Cane a Chance
Robson Green as Geordie Keating in 'Grantchester' Season 10 Episode 2
4
‘Grantchester’ Drops Major Family Twist for Geordie
The Gilded Age Season 3 premiere video interview
5
‘The Gilded Age’ Stars Break Down Season 3 Premiere