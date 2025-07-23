Lindsay Lohan Reunites With ‘Parent Trap’ Cast & More Stars at ‘Freakier Friday’ Premiere (PHOTOS)

Lisa Ann Walter, Lindsay Lohan, Elaine Hendrix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Chad Michael Murray attend the Hollywood premiere of 'Freakier Friday.'
Lindsay Lohan had reunions with more than one of her former film costars at the red carpet premiere of Freakier Friday.

Most notably, Lohan posed for pictures with Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix at the Tuesday, July 22, premiere, nearly 30 years after they starred together in the beloved film The Parent Trap. Additionally, Lohan’s Mean Girls costar Daniel Franzese was spotted walking on the event’s red carpet.

Lohan also snapped photos with Jamie Lee Curtis while celebrating reuniting on screen for the first time since starring in 2003’s Freaky Friday. The sequel, which hits theaters next month, sees Anna (Lohan) and Tess (Curtis) wrapped up in another body swap situation with Anna’s daughter, Harper (Julia Butters), and soon-to-be stepdaughter, Lily (Sophia Hammons).

As the group works to reverse the curse, Harper and Lily use the swap as an opportunity to break up Anna and her fiancé, Eric (Manny Jacinto), by reuniting her with her former ex-boyfriend, Jake (Chad Michael Murray).

Scroll down to see which celebrities — and more original Freaky Friday stars — attended the film’s premiere.

Freakier Friday, August 8, 2025, only in theaters

