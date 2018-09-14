‘Law & Order: SVU’ Premiere: Rollins’ Guy Drama & Dylan Walsh Makes His Debut (PHOTOS)

Law & Order: SVU returns for its twentieth season on September 27 with an “unforgettable case,” according to a promo.

In new photos from the two-hour premiere episode, “Man Up,” we see the main cast back in action — Mariska Hargitay as Lieutenant Olivia Benson, Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollins, Peter Scanavino as Detective Dominick ‘Sonny’ Carisi, and Ice T as Sergeant Odafin ‘Fin’ Tutuola. Plus, we also get to see Rollins’ daughter and new love interest Dr. Al Pollack, played by George Newbern.

Additionally, the squad begrudgingly welcomes a new recurring character in Gavin Riley (Mark Tallman), the chief of detectives, who isn’t afraid to burn a bridge or two. And we see a new character named John Conway — played by Nip/Tuck star Dylan Walsh, a respected community member and “major beverage distributor.”

The Season 19 finale left one character in particular in tears: new ADA Peter Stone (Philip Winchester), whose sister was murdered after she was abducted by criminals involved in a border-crossing, sex-trafficking ring. One of his pursuits this season will be finding justice for her death.

Law & Order: SVU, Season 20 Premiere, Thursday, September 27, 9/8c, NBC