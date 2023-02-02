Mariska Hargitay has been feeling in a celebratory mood as of late, having marked her 59th birthday last month and now sending heartfelt good wishes to her TV son, Ryan Buggle.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 31) to wish a happy birthday to Buggle, who plays Noah, the adopted son of Hargitay’s character Olivia Benson. “Happy birthday to this newly minted teenager!” she wrote alongside two black-and-white photos of her and Buggle on the set of the hit crime drama.

“You’ve always been wise—and magnificent and inspired and inspiring—beyond your years,” she added. “I cannot wait to see what your thirteenth year has in store. It’s been such a joy working with you and getting to know your beautiful heart. I love your spirit and I love you. Happy happy birthday!”

Buggle, who has played Noah since 2017, responded to Hargitay’s sweet message in the comments, writing, “Love you so much! Thank you.”

Hargitay had her own birthday back on January 23, which she celebrated on the set of SVU, where she was directing the episode. “I want to thank you all for the birthday love; it’s been a pretty incredible day,” she said in a video message. “The day has been profound, met with love and good wishes… I’m feeling very cherished and grateful.”

Last week’s episode of SVU saw Benson reunite with her former partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), but the kiss teased in the previews did not end up happening. While Stabler did lean in for a kiss, Benson pulled away, saying, “Elliot, I want to — I want to… But I can’t.”

Check out Hargitay’s birthday pics below and more of her best Instagram selfies.

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC