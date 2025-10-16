‘Jujutsu Kaisen,’ ‘Chainsaw Man’ Cast Step Into Our NYCC Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Erin Maxwell
Comments
'Chainsaw Man' voice actor Ryan Colt Levy; The cast of 'Jujutsu Kaisen': Adam McArthur, Anne Yatco, Kayleigh McKee, and Kaiji Tang
Comic-Con
Matt Doyle
'Chainsaw Man' voice actor Ryan Colt Levy; The cast of 'Jujutsu Kaisen': Adam McArthur, Anne Yatco, Kayleigh McKee, and Kaiji Tang

The cast of Jujutsu Kaisen was on hand to promote Season 3 and ensure New York Comic Con stayed free of malicious spirits and curses. Representing the English voice cast were Adam McArthur (Yuji Itadori), Anne Yatco (Nobara Kugisaki), Kaiji Tang (Satoru Gojo), and Kayleigh McKee (Yuta Okkotsu), who also stopped by the TV Insider portrait studio to work a little of their own magic.

Their presence at NYCC was a reminder of how far the series has come since its humble beginnings — a story that started with one fateful decision and a cursed finger.

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student who becomes the host for the powerful “curse” (monsters born from negative emotions) Ryomen Sukuna after eating one of his fingers to save his best buddies. With his life forever changed, Yuji must now attend a secret school for sorcerers where he learns to harness his cursed energy and fight supernatural threats, all while searching for the other fingers.

Also visiting the TV Insider portrait studio was Ryan Colt Levy, who provides the English dub for Denji in the hit anime series and feature film, Chainsaw ManIn the series, Levy plays a down-on-his-luck teenager who is accidentally merged with his pet devil Pochita to become a hybrid demon. As a result, Denji joins Public Safety, a government-run organization that employs devil hunters to protect Japan from dangerous devils.

Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 2, all episodes now streaming, Hulu and Crunchyroll

Chainsaw Man, Season 1, all episodes streaming, Hulu and Crunchyroll

The cast of 'Jujutsu Kaisen': Adam McArthur, Anne Yatco, Kayleigh McKee, and Kaiji Tang
Matt Doyle

The cast of Jujutsu Kaisen: Adam McArthur, Anne Yatco, Kayleigh McKee, and Kaiji Tang

The cast of 'Jujutsu Kaisen': Adam McArthur, Anne Yatco, Kayleigh McKee, and Kaiji Tang
Matt Doyle
Kayleigh McKee
Matt Doyle

Kayleigh McKee

Kayleigh McKee at NYCC
Matt Doyle
Kayleigh McKee at NYCC
Matt Doyle
Kaiji Tang
Matt Doyle

Kaiji Tang

Kaiji Tang at NYCC
Matt Doyle
Kaiji Tang at NYCC
Matt Doyle
Anne Yatco at NYCC
Matt Doyle

Anne Yatco

Anne Yatco at NYCC
Matt Doyle
Anne Yatco at NYCC
Matt Doyle
Adam McArthur at NYCC
Matt Doyle

Adam McArthur

Adam McArthur at NYCC
Matt Doyle
Adam McArthur at NYCC
Matt Doyle
'Chainsaw Man' voice actor Ryan Colt Levy
Matt Doyle

Chainsaw Man voice actor Ryan Colt Levy

Chainsaw Man

Jujutsu Kaisen (2020)

Ryan Colt Levy




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Bella Hadid, Blesnya Minher, Vittoria Ceretti, Tyra Banks, Eva Herzigová, Andreea Diaconu, Isabeli Fontana, Mayowa Nicholas, Alessandra Ambrosio and Ashley Graham walk the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
1
Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025: Where to Watch & Which Stars Are Walking the Runway
Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Torrey DeVitto as Dr. Natalie Manning — 'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 3
2
Torrey DeVitto Reveals If She’ll Return Again to ‘Chicago Med’
3
‘Jeopardy!’: 5 Things to Know About 18-Year-Old Contestant Delaney O’Dea
Jenna Bush Hager and Matt Rogers on the October 17, 2025, episode of NBC's 'Today With Jenna & Friends.'
4
Jenna Bush Hager Says ‘Today’ Fans Want Matt Rogers as Her Cohost
MURDAUGH: DEATH IN THE FAMILY - “One is Missing” - Alex attempts to control the narrative of the boat crash, while Maggie contends with the severe consequences of Paul's actions. A young reporter takes an interest in the Murdaugh family. (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.) JASON CLARKE, JOHNNY BERCHTOLD
5
‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family’ Cast Explains Key Moments From Premiere