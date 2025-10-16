The cast of Jujutsu Kaisen was on hand to promote Season 3 and ensure New York Comic Con stayed free of malicious spirits and curses. Representing the English voice cast were Adam McArthur (Yuji Itadori), Anne Yatco (Nobara Kugisaki), Kaiji Tang (Satoru Gojo), and Kayleigh McKee (Yuta Okkotsu), who also stopped by the TV Insider portrait studio to work a little of their own magic.

Their presence at NYCC was a reminder of how far the series has come since its humble beginnings — a story that started with one fateful decision and a cursed finger.

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student who becomes the host for the powerful “curse” (monsters born from negative emotions) Ryomen Sukuna after eating one of his fingers to save his best buddies. With his life forever changed, Yuji must now attend a secret school for sorcerers where he learns to harness his cursed energy and fight supernatural threats, all while searching for the other fingers.

Also visiting the TV Insider portrait studio was Ryan Colt Levy, who provides the English dub for Denji in the hit anime series and feature film, Chainsaw Man. In the series, Levy plays a down-on-his-luck teenager who is accidentally merged with his pet devil Pochita to become a hybrid demon. As a result, Denji joins Public Safety, a government-run organization that employs devil hunters to protect Japan from dangerous devils.

