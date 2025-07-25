Hellaverse at SDCC: ‘Hazbin Hotel’ & ‘Helluva Boss’ Stars in Our Comic-Con Studio (PHOTOS)

San Diego Comic-Con loves to see an animated show coming, and the stars and creator of the Hellaverse had a helluva time in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio.

The Hellaverse is an animated universe comprised of Hazbin Hotel and its prequel spinoff, Helluva Boss. The former follows the daughter of Lucifer, Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), who, in an attempt to find a non-violent alternative for reducing Hell’s overpopulation, opens a rehabilitation hotel that offers a group of misfit demons a chance at redemption. Helluva Boss centers Blitzo (Brandon Rogers), a classic demon Imp, and his colleagues who create an assassination start-up in Hell.

The Hellaverse panel was a busy one on July 24. Hazbin Hotel announced that Fall Out Boy‘s Patrick Stump is joining the cast as Abel, along with four more new cast members, and that Season 2 premieres October 29 on Prime Video. Helluva Boss revealed that both Seasons 1 and 2 are premiering on September 10 on Prime Video, and that a prequel episode called “Mission: Zero” will also be released.

“Mission: Zero” follows the I.M.P. as they plan their very first assassination. The original episode will be available exclusively on Prime Video for 45 days, before being made available on YouTube. Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Erika Henningsen and Amir Talai (American Dad) were at SDCC to represent Hazbin, with Brandon Rogers (Class Acts) and Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim) repping Helluva Boss. Connecting them all was executive producer Vivienne Medrano. See them all in our photo gallery below.