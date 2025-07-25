Hellaverse at SDCC: ‘Hazbin Hotel’ & ‘Helluva Boss’ Stars in Our Comic-Con Studio (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Erika Henningsen, Amir Talai, Executive Producer Vivienne Medrano, Brandon Rogers, and Richard Horvitz — Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Comic-Con
Maarten de Boer

San Diego Comic-Con loves to see an animated show coming, and the stars and creator of the Hellaverse had a helluva time in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio.

The Hellaverse is an animated universe comprised of Hazbin Hotel and its prequel spinoff, Helluva Boss. The former follows the daughter of Lucifer, Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), who, in an attempt to find a non-violent alternative for reducing Hell’s overpopulation, opens a rehabilitation hotel that offers a group of misfit demons a chance at redemption. Helluva Boss centers Blitzo (Brandon Rogers), a classic demon Imp, and his colleagues who create an assassination start-up in Hell.

The Hellaverse panel was a busy one on July 24. Hazbin Hotel announced that Fall Out Boy‘s Patrick Stump is joining the cast as Abel, along with four more new cast members, and that Season 2 premieres October 29 on Prime Video. Helluva Boss revealed that both Seasons 1 and 2 are premiering on September 10 on Prime Video, and that a prequel episode called “Mission: Zero” will also be released.

“Mission: Zero” follows the I.M.P. as they plan their very first assassination. The original episode will be available exclusively on Prime Video for 45 days, before being made available on YouTube. Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Erika Henningsen and Amir Talai (American Dad) were at SDCC to represent Hazbin, with Brandon Rogers (Class Acts) and Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim) repping Helluva Boss. Connecting them all was executive producer Vivienne Medrano. See them all in our photo gallery below.

Erika Henningsen, Amir Talai, Executive Producer Vivienne Medrano, Brandon Rogers, and Richard Horvitz — Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Erika Henningsen, Richard Horvitz, Brandon Rogers, Executive Producer Vivienne Medrano, and Amir Talai

Erika Henningsen, Amir Talai, Executive Producer Vivienne Medrano, Brandon Rogers, and Richard Horvitz — Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s the stars of the Hellaverse.

Erika Henningsen, Amir Talai, Executive Producer Vivienne Medrano, Brandon Rogers, and Richard Horvitz — Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

The Hellaverse is thrilled to be at Comic-Con

Brandon Rogers - Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Helluva Boss‘s Brandon Rogers

Brandon Rogers - Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

This is the face you make when you find out Helluva Boss is debuting with two seasons at once

Erika Henningsen - Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Hazbin Hotel‘s Erika Henningsen

Erika Henningsen - Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

It’s Charlie Morningstar!

Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Hazbin Hotel star Amir Talai gets silly

Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Amir Talai gives us a smile

Richard Horvitz - - Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Helluva Boss‘s Richard Horvitz

Richard Horvitz - Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Richard Horvitz strikes a pose

Vivienne Medrano - Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Vivienne Medrano, a.k.a. Vivziepop, the creator of the Hellaverse!

Vivienne Medrano - Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Vivienne Medrano stuns

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Inside Sterling K. Brown’s Thrilling New Adventure ‘Washington Black’

In the Hulu drama, Brown and Ernest Kingsley Jr. shed new light on the slave narrative by way of a gifted young boy’s thrilling life. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Hazbin Hotel

Helluva Boss

Amir Talai

Brandon Rogers

Erika Henningsen

Richard Horvitz




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Addresses Leaving Show & Big Change He’d Like To Make
Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle in Resident Alien - Season 4 - 'The Human Condition'
2
‘Resident Alien’ Canceled Ahead of Season 4 Finale
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Teacher Wins $58,000 After Fans Bash Trip Prize
The Mighty Nein
4
Prime Video Reveals ‘The Mighty Nein’ Premiere Date and Characters
Jack Wagner, Katherine Kelly Lang, Thorsten Kaye - 'Bold and the Beautiful'
5
‘B&B’ in Italy! Thorsten Kaye Teases Ridge-Brooke-Nick Triangle Reaches New Heights