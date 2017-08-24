‘Hawaii Five-0’: First Look at New Cast Members (PHOTOS)

Jim Halterman
7 Comments
Hawaii Five-0 -
Norman Shapiro/CBS

Scott Caan (l) and Alex O’Loughlin (r) sit down with Meaghan Rath in a scene from the new season.

Hawaii Five-0 - Alex O'Loughlin, Beulah Koale
Norman Shapiro/CBS

Beulah Koale’s character is Junior Reigns, a Navy Seal who desperately wants to be a member of Five-0. Will Steve (O’Loughlin) let him join?

Hawaii Five-0 - Alex O'Loughlin, Chi McBride, Beulah Koale
Norman Shapiro/CBS

Chi McBride (center) seems to be enjoying watching Alex O’Loughlin (Steve, l) and Beulah Koale (Junior, r) shake hands.

Hawaii Five-0
Norman Shapiro/CBS

Scott Caan and Meghan Rath shooting a scene from the new season.

Hawaii Five-0: Alex O'Loughlin, Meghan Rath, Scott Caan
Norman Shapiro/CBS

Alex O’Loughlin (l) and Scott Caan (r) welcome new cast member Meghan Rath to shooting Season 8.

The show must go on and that’s what CBS’s long-running hit, Hawaii Five-0, is doing as it begins shooting Season 8 in the wake of cast members Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park departing.

And while we found out recently that recurring star Ian Anthony Dale will be a full-time cast member now, we now have the first look at new cast members Meghan Rath (Tani Ray) and Beulah Koale (Junior Reigns) as they shoot their first episodes of the CBS hit.

Check out the new Hawaii Five-0 cast members in the gallery above.

Hawaii Five-0, Season 8 premiere, Sept. 29, 9/8c, CBS

