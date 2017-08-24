‘Hawaii Five-0’: First Look at New Cast Members (PHOTOS)

Beulah Koale’s character is Junior Reigns, a Navy Seal who desperately wants to be a member of Five-0. Will Steve (O’Loughlin) let him join?

Scott Caan (l) and Alex O’Loughlin (r) sit down with Meaghan Rath in a scene from the new season.

The show must go on and that’s what CBS’s long-running hit, Hawaii Five-0, is doing as it begins shooting Season 8 in the wake of cast members Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park departing.

And while we found out recently that recurring star Ian Anthony Dale will be a full-time cast member now, we now have the first look at new cast members Meghan Rath (Tani Ray) and Beulah Koale (Junior Reigns) as they shoot their first episodes of the CBS hit.

Hawaii Five-0, Season 8 premiere, Sept. 29, 9/8c, CBS