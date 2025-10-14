For Woodstone’s Select Spirits For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ghosts Newsletter:

Ghosts is getting spooky once again as the series’ fifth season prepares for its highly anticipated Halloween episode, “Halloween 5: The Mummy,” which is set to air on Thursday, October 30.

As is tradition, Woodstone’s Halloweens are never quite normal, with Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) experiencing a wide array of activity on their estate alongside their supernatural cohabitants. We’ll not soon forget the Halloween during which Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) widow, Carol (Caroline Aaron), choked on a donut hole, only to die on the property, adding her to the plethora of Woodstone’s afterlife dwellers. In this latest entry into the Ghosts Halloween episode category, Sam and Jay’s holiday takes a scary turn when they accidentally unleash a mummy ghost.

Ambudkar teased this to TV Insider when we caught up with him ahead of Season 5’s premiere, as he notes, “We have an incredible Halloween episode featuring a mummy.” He also teased, “I just read a Christmas script, which is really, really funny.”

As fans know by now, Ghosts always go big for the holidays, and this year’s Halloween episode is no exception, it would seem. The mummy ghost that will appear in the episode is named Amunhotep, and Farhang Ghajar will step in to play the spirit. You won’t want to miss the excitement as CBS unveiled several first-look photos for the Halloween episode.

Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come in the gallery roundup below, and stay tuned for more details on the upcoming installment.

Ghosts, Season 5, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS