‘Ghosts’ Welcomes a Mummy to Woodstone in First Look at Season 5’s Halloween Episode (PHOTOS)

The cast of 'Ghosts' in Season 5's Halloween episode
Ghosts is getting spooky once again as the series’ fifth season prepares for its highly anticipated Halloween episode, “Halloween 5: The Mummy,” which is set to air on Thursday, October 30.

As is tradition, Woodstone’s Halloweens are never quite normal, with Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) experiencing a wide array of activity on their estate alongside their supernatural cohabitants. We’ll not soon forget the Halloween during which Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) widow, Carol (Caroline Aaron), choked on a donut hole, only to die on the property, adding her to the plethora of Woodstone’s afterlife dwellers. In this latest entry into the Ghosts Halloween episode category, Sam and Jay’s holiday takes a scary turn when they accidentally unleash a mummy ghost.

Ambudkar teased this to TV Insider when we caught up with him ahead of Season 5’s premiere, as he notes, “We have an incredible Halloween episode featuring a mummy.” He also teased, “I just read a Christmas script, which is really, really funny.”

As fans know by now, Ghosts always go big for the holidays, and this year’s Halloween episode is no exception, it would seem. The mummy ghost that will appear in the episode is named Amunhotep, and Farhang Ghajar will step in to play the spirit. You won’t want to miss the excitement as CBS unveiled several first-look photos for the Halloween episode.

Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come in the gallery roundup below, and stay tuned for more details on the upcoming installment.

Ghosts, Season 5, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Betsy Sodaro, Rebecca Wisocky, Rose McIver, Danielle Pinnock, and Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 5 Halloween episode
Nancy (Betsy Sodaro), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Sam, Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), and Jay peer out the window of Woodstone.

Danielle Pinnock, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rose McIver, Rebecca Wisocky, and Richie Moriarty in 'Ghosts' Season 5 Halloween episode
It appears that they’ll be startled by something or someone as the group turns terrified into the room, with Pete front and center.

Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 5 Halloween episode
Jay and Sam look startled again.

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rose McIver, Rebecca Wisocky, Richie Moriarty, and Farhang Ghajar in 'Ghosts' Season 5 Halloween episode
Jay, Sam, Hetty, and Pete are shocked as they cross paths with the mummy ghost. And considering Jay’s reaction, is it possible that he can see the spirit as well?

Rose McIver, Rebecca Wisocky, and Farhang Ghajar in 'Ghosts' Season 5 Halloween episode
Sam and Hetty speak with the mummy.

Farhang Ghajar, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 5 Halloween episode
It appears that Sam and Jay will do some research regarding Amunhotep.

Rose McIverin 'Ghosts' Season 5 Halloween episode
Sam looks serious amid the Halloween ordeal.

Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 5 Halloween episode
Will Jay keep his cool alongside her?

Rose McIver, Rebecca Wisocky, and Danielle Pinnock in 'Ghosts' Season 5 Halloween episode
Sam, Hetty, and Alberta take a trip to the basement.

Danielle Pinnock, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 5 Halloween episode
Jay shows Sam a pumpkin, and Alberta doesn’t appear to be too impressed.

John Hartman, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, and Sheila Carrasco in 'Ghosts' Season 5 Halloween episode
Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) reunites with his former love, Nigel (John Hartman), alongside Pete and Flower (Sheila Carrasco).

Brandon Scott Jones and Richie Moriarty in 'Ghosts' Season 5 Halloween episode
Isaac consults with Pete and Flower.

Asher Grodman and Devan Chandler Long in 'Ghosts' Season 5 Halloween episode
Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) linger in the dark.

Devan Chandler Long in 'Ghosts' Season 5 Halloween episode
What wisdom will Thorfinn impart? Only time will tell, but we can imagine he’s got something great to say here.

