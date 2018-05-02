Get to Know Picasso’s Many Female Muses Depicted in Nat Geo’s ‘Genius’ (PHOTOS)

The law student turned painter lived with Picasso for seven years and gave him two kids. (Fun fact: She later married polio vaccine pioneer Jonas Salk.) Portrait of Françoise is among Picasso’s most famous.

Picasso was married when he met the 17-year-old blonde; his relationship with the mother of his daughter Maya lasted 14 years. His portraits of Walter, such as The Dream, are among his sunniest.

During their tempestuous nine-year relationship, Picasso often painted the intense and brilliant anti-fascist (see: Dora Maar au Chat ), who was a surrealist photographer and painter in her own right.

“La Belle Fernande” was Picasso’s first love and his model during his early Cubist period, which included the sculpture Head of a Woman (Fernande) . Olivier wrote two memoirs about her life with Picasso in Paris.

Picasso painted his second wife and devoted final companion of 20 years more than 400 times, including Jacqueline With Flowers , in styles ranging from Cubist to more wildly expressionist.

National Geographic’s latest season of the Genius anthology centers on Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, and while his talent made him an icon, viewers will learn that he couldn’t have done what he did without inspiration from the women in his life.

In the gallery above, we take a look at Picasso's wives and many mistresses featured in his work and depicted in the series.

