Get to Know Picasso’s Many Female Muses Depicted in Nat Geo’s ‘Genius’ (PHOTOS)
National Geographic’s latest season of the Genius anthology centers on Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, and while his talent made him an icon, viewers will learn that he couldn’t have done what he did without inspiration from the women in his life.
In the gallery above, we take a look at Picasso’s wives and many mistresses featured in his work and depicted in the series. Click through for the quick history lesson.
Genius: Picasso, Tuesdays, 9/8c, National Geographic Channel
