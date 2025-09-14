2025 Emmys Red Carpet Photos: The Wildest & Worst Dressed

Alyssa Norwin
2 Comments
Emmys 2025 Worst and Wildest Dressed
Even at the most glamorous award shows, there are always some red carpet looks that stand out for being wild and wacky on the red carpet. That was the cast at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 14.

Ahead of the big event at the Peacock Theater, the biggest stars in television hit the red carpet to show off their ensembles. While many dazzled and elegantly stole the spotlight, others missed the mark just a bit. For some, there was simply too much going on for such a high-profile event, and others were simply just too on the underwhelming side for TV’s biggest night.

Scroll down to check out our roundup of the wildest and worst dressed at the 2025 Emmys. Which look did you think was the craziest? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments section below. Plus, keep checking back as the carpet unfolds and we add more looks.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 14, 8/7c, CBS

Jenna Ortega attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega kind of slayed this wild look, obviously.

Lainey Wilson attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson took her bellbottom look to the next level at the Emmys.

Chris Perfetti attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

The patterns were patterning on this look.

Sharon Horgan attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sharon Horgan

There’s a lot going on here.

Isa Briones attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Isa Briones

Isa Briones’ lime green look definitely brought some attention her way.

Megan Stalter attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Megan Stalter

Hey, we get wanting to be casual and comfortable, but jeans and a white tee at the Emmys might be taking it a little too far.

Fiona Dourif attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fiona Dourif

The sheer cutouts on Fiona Dourif’s look were a lot.

Timothy Simons attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Timothy Simons

Shorts on the red carpet are a choice, that’s for sure.

Mark Indelicato attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards
Savion Washington/Getty Images

Mark Indelicato

Mark Indelicato’s bright suit definitely made him stand out on the carpet.

Sam Nivola attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sam Nivola

In an attempt to be creative with his look, Sam Nivola kind of missed the mark.

Lexi Love attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater
Savion Washington/Getty Images

Lexi Love

Lexi Love’s sheer pink look was definitely one of the night’s wildest.

Ryan Ken attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ryan Ken

Ryan Ken definitely stood out in this colorful ensemble.

Brad Carpenter attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brad Carpenter

Going shirtless under a fuschia suit was definitely a bold move.

Bridget Everett attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bridget Everett

Bridget Everett’s look was not quite a fit for the Emmys red carpet.

Shannon Murphy attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shannon Murphy

There was simply way too much going on with Shannon Murphy’s frock.

Bronwyn Newport attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bronwyn Newport

The material of Bronwyn Newport’s dress didn’t go with the silver embellishments, and the fur shawl was a bit much.

