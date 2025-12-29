16 Best Soap Returns of 2025: ‘GH’s Kelly Thiebaud, ‘DAYS’ Peter Reckell & Kristian Alfonso, and More

Along with compelling storylines that touch viewers’ hearts the strongest asset a soap opera has is its cast. Viewers fall in love with favorites over the years, and while it’s understandable that characters need to come and go for a variety of reasons, it’s always great when folks come back for storylines and on-screen family moments.

Sadly, what often brings actors and characters back to their stomping grounds are on-screen memorials for characters that have been sent to that great soap opera in the sky. Also, characters, who are dead, presumed dead, or alive, can pop back in to help players make decisions when they’re crossroads in their lives.

Returns aren’t limited to actors coming back to play the same character that they had previously brought to life. Sometimes, a fan favorite will come onto a show to play someone entirely new or they take over a role played by someone else.

Here are our 16 picks for the Top Soap Opera Returns for 2025 from Beyond the Gates, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless.