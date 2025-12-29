16 Best Soap Returns of 2025: ‘GH’s Kelly Thiebaud, ‘DAYS’ Peter Reckell & Kristian Alfonso, and More

Michael Maloney
Comments
Disney/Bahareh Ritter; XJJohnson/jpistudios.com; Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Along with compelling storylines that touch viewers’ hearts the strongest asset a soap opera has is its cast. Viewers fall in love with favorites over the years, and while it’s understandable that characters need to come and go for a variety of reasons, it’s always great when folks come back for storylines and on-screen family moments.

Sadly, what often brings actors and characters back to their stomping grounds are on-screen memorials for characters that have been sent to that great soap opera in the sky. Also, characters, who are dead, presumed dead, or alive, can pop back in to help players make decisions when they’re crossroads in their lives.

Returns aren’t limited to actors coming back to play the same character that they had previously brought to life. Sometimes, a fan favorite will come onto a show to play someone entirely new or they take over a role played by someone else.

Here are our 16 picks for the Top Soap Opera Returns for 2025 from Beyond the Gates, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless.

Disney/Christine Bartolucci

16. Ryan Paevey (Nathan, General Hospital)

Open casket deaths are tough to come back from, but clearly not impossible as evidenced by Nathan West’s return to the land of the living on GH. While there’s some question among viewers as to whether or not it’s truly Nathan who’s returned, fans are over the moon that Ryan Paevey is back on their screens. The hunk was an instant favorite on the show and the show’s writers worked him into the lore by making him the son of Leisl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) and Ceaser Faison (Anders Hove). Paevey went on to amass a whole audience courtesy of his roles in Hallmark movies after Nathan was killed. Time will tell if Paevey truly is Nathan or if there’s some shenanigans going on. Perhaps more will be revealed when Maxie (Kirsten Storms), Nathan’s “widow”, returns to the canvas, which can’t be soon enough!

Tamara Tunie, Karla Mosley, Daphnee Duplaix - 'Beyond the Gates'
Quantrell Colbert/CBS

15. Beyond the Gates' Tamara Tunie (Anita), Karla Mosley (Dani), and Daphnée Duplaix (Nicole)

When it was announced that CBS was launching a new soap opera, Beyond the Gates, viewers hoped that some familiar faces, who weren’t currently on our screens, would help comprise the cast. The show scored casting victories by bringing on beloved stars from As the World Turns (Tamara Tunie, ex-Jessica), Guiding Light (Karla Mosley, ex-Christina, who was also Maya on B&B), and One Life to Live (Daphnée Duplaix, ex-Rachel). While we loved them in their past roles, the trio of actresses have successfully created brand new characters that we’ve already fallen in love with. Tunie’s Anita is a powerful matriarch, and Mosley and Duplaix are her dynamic daughters, Dani and Nicole, two women whose love lives suffered upheaval, but both have emerged stronger than ever!

Roger Howarth - 'The Young and the Restless'
Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

14. Roger Howarth (Matt, The Young and the Restless)

While Matt Clark’s return from the dead is another case of asking soap fans to stretch credibility (as we saw him die on screen decades ago), Y&R weighed this against pitting one of Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) greatest enemies against them once again. Sure, Matt could have simply been “Mitch Bacall,” angry at Noah (Lucas Adams) for sleeping with his wife, Sienna (Tamara Braun), but the stakes are all that much greater by making Mitch be Matt. Roger Howarth has been delivering chilling performances since he played rapist Todd Manning on One Life to Live, the role that won him a Daytime Emmy in the now retired category of Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series, and he’s continuing to do so as Matt. This is the villain’s third reign of terror in Genoa City and it just might end up being his greatest!

Van Hansis, Parry Shen - 'General Hospital'
Disney/Christine Bartolucci

13. Parry Shen (Brad, GH)

We were hoping that we hadn’t seen the last of Parry Shen‘s Brad when GH wrote the character out of town back in May. If we had never seen him again, there’d be some comfort in knowing that Brad was financially secure, having gotten a big payout from Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison). Fortunately, Brad shot through that $5 million pretty quickly (hey, the finer things in life are pricey!) and now, he’s back in Port Charles, reconnecting with his ex, Lucas (Van Hansis), and his bestie (keep reading our list) Britt (Kelly Thiebaud). Port Charles is just a more entertaining place when Brad’s around. Shen brings a mischievous, likable quality to Brad. Every soap needs a character who calls things like they are and that’s what GH has in Brad. Perhaps Brad’s return means will see more of his aunt, the delicious Selina Wu, played by the delightful Lydia Look.

Maree Cheatham - 'Days of our Lives'
XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

12. Maree Cheatham (Marie Horton, Days of our Lives)

Maree Cheatham holds the distinction of being the longest-running actress in daytime history, having appeared as Marie Horton in the first episode of Days of our Lives. After learning that the man she fell in love with years ago was, in reality, her brother Tommy (John Lupton) with plastic surgery, Marie left town to become a nun. Cheatham’s Marie has returned to Salem sporadically over the years including visits for her father Tom (Macdonald Carey) and mother Alice’s (Frances Reid) funerals. Last year, she came to Salem to pay tribute to the late Doug Williams (Bill Hayes), the husband of her niece Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). In 2025, Marie came home for DAYS‘s 60th (!) anniversary, and a happier on-screen event, a ceremony to honor her late father Tom, who was having a clinic named after him. Cheatham always infuses her returns as Marie with vitality!

Ray Wise - 'The Young and the Restless'
Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

11. Ray Wise (Ian Ward, Y&R)

Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) found out that you can run, but you can’t hide from your past. The young woman checked herself into a clinic in Boston to deal with having committed a horrific act against a man (played by Michael Swan) while on a business trip. Mariah’s issues stem from past abuse, having been under the influence of cult leader and all-around baddie Ian Ward. While getting treatment, Mariah conjured up an image of Ian, which brought Wise back to the show for a brief bit. Ray Wise excels at playing bad guys, and his portrayal of Ian is no exception. Ian speaks in a way that’s controlling and soothing, and he sure sounds like he’s got your best interests at heart, but…he doesn’t. Mariah may know that she conjured Ian up from the great beyond, but only part of that is true. While Ian wasn’t truly there in her room, viewers know that the character is alive, plotting his next return.

Henry Joseph Samiri, Matthew Atkinson - 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

10. The Bold and the Beautiful's Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) and Henry Samiri (Douglas)

The drama on B&B has shifted back to the design world with the return of Matthew Atkinson‘s designer character, Thomas Forrester. He’s likely going to do more than come up with sketches for Hope For The Future. Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) recently re-tied the knot, and Thomas’s presence is likely going to be a threat for the happy couple. Soaps are all about conflict and romance, and Atkinson’s Thomas is positioned to bring those elements to the show’s story canvas. One can always count on designers being in conflict either with artists within their own company or a rival fashion house. With Katie (Heather Tom) set to launch her own fashion line, Thomas will be a valuable asset to the House of Forrester. Bonus: Along with Thomas’s return is his son, Douglas, played by Henry Samiri, who will always be known for speaking the famous line, “Baby Beth is alive.”

Tamara Braun, Lucas Adams - 'The Young and the Restless'
Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

9. Y&R's Tamara Braun (Sienna Bacall) and Lucas Adams (Noah Newman)

Tamara Braun is one of Daytime TV’s most respected actresses. She did the impossible over 25 years ago when she took over the role of GH‘s Carly (now played by Laura Wright) from the incomparable Sarah Brown. Braun went on to play other roles including Ava on Days of our Lives, Reese on All My Children, and Kim on GH. We wondered which soap would be lucky enough to bring Braun on next. The answer came in the second half of this year when Y&R announced that Braun would be joining the show as Sienna Bacall. We admit we’re still getting used to the fact that her DAYS son, Lucas Adams (ex-Tripp), is now playing her love interest Noah. Adams hit the ground running as Noah has emerged as the young leading man we’ve always known he should be.

Alison Sweeney, Greg Vaughan - 'Days of our Lives'
XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

8. Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS)

Alison Sweeney has remained incredibly busy at the Hallmark Channel in recent years, but the actress never fails to make time to return to DAYS when the story calls for it. She made a few notable returns to the canvas in 2025. One came when Sami returned home to pay tribute to her late stepfather John Black (the late, great Drake Hogestyn). The writing was spot on as it addressed the often-tumultuous relationship Sami and John shared. (In fairness to Sami, she did once walk in on her mother, Marlena, played by Deidre Hall, having an adulterous affair with John!) Sami’s next visit was timed with the show’s 60th anniversary. She reconnected with several people in her life including her sister, Belle (Martha Madison), and her twin brother, Eric (Greg Vaughan). Sami also announced her engagement, and she’s never appeared at more peace.

Daniel Goddard - 'General Hospital'
Disney/Christine Bartolucci

7. Daniel Goddard (Prof. Henry Dalton, GH)

Five years after fan favorite Daniel Goddard left his role as Cane Ashby on The Young and the Restless, the actor made a return to daytime as Prof. Henry Dalton on GH. There were some starts and stops to the mysterious Dalton, but his story started picking up when it was revealed that he was working for baddie Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and he started sharing scenes with Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). Dalton made some enemies when he insisted that Rocco (Finn Carr) be arrested for breaking into his lab. His move reunited with former Y&R TV mom Genie Francis (Laura; ex-Genevieve, Y&R). Alas, Dalton proved to be a liability, and Sidwell shot him and made sure his corpse was dumped in Laura’s trunk. Dalton’s gone, but he’s still talked about on the canvas. Hopefully, another soap scoops up Goddard sooner than later. He was missed!

Jeff Kober and Avery Kristen Pohl - 'General Hospital'
Disney/Bahareh Ritter; Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

6. GH's Jeff Kober (Cyrus) and Avery Kristen Pohl (Esme)

GH kept under wraps that Jeff Kober and Avery Kristen Pohl were coming back for one day appearances as their respective characters when they visited Laura (Genie Francis), who is fretting over being blackmailed by Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota). Esme and Cyrus didn’t overlap much when they were on-screen causing havoc in Port Charles, so it was especially chilling to see the two in the same room together at the same time. We knew they weren’t physically there, but we still felt that Laura was in danger. Both actors, the Daytime Emmy-winning Kober and the Daytime Emmy-nominated Pohl, stepped back into their characters as if no time had passed. They sufficiently messed with Laura’s mind before she woke up and realized that they truly weren’t present. Esme’s body was never found and Cyrus is clever enough to cheat death, so hopefully we’ll see them back in the wicked flesh in 2026.

Peter Reckell, Kristian Alfonso - 'Days of our Lives'
XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

5. DAYS' Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso (Bo and Hope)

Bo dying in Hope’s arms around the time of the show’s 50th anniversary a decade ago was not the reunion DAYS fans had in mind when Reckell returned to the show. Fortunately, he’s been back a few times, doing the Lazarus bit in the process. John (Drake Hogestyn) heroically died helping Bo, allowing Bo and Hope to have time with his beloved Fancy Face once again. The couple reconnected when Bo woke up as John was dying, and he and Hope reaffirmed their love. We got to see Bo and Hope walked off to live their best life, together. Bravo to Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso for coming back to the Peacock serial 40 years after they became, arguably, daytime’s most romantic and popular duo in the history of soaps. The stage is set for Bo and Hope to come back again someday – soon, we hope!

Kathleen Gati - 'General Hospital'
Disney/Christine Bartolucci

4. Kathleen Gati (Dr. Leisl Obrecht, GH)

Britt’s (Kelly Thiebaud) demise a few years ago gave her mother, despite being a doctor and being on General Hospital, less to do, so Kathleen Gati drifted away from the canvas. When it was announced that Thiebaud was coming back, viewers immediately became enthused about the possibility that this meant we’d be seen Leisl, too. Gati’s doctor is both good and bad. One minute, she’s showing compassion for another mother, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), over the loss of her daughter, Sam (Kelly Monaco); the next, Dr. Obrecht is suggesting something slightly extreme, like world domination. Gati’s Leisl is fiercely loyal to those she loves. She’s unpredictable, hilarious, and deadly earnest, often in the same episode. It didn’t take bringing back Dr. O’s children for us to have her on the canvas, but we’re just happy she’s in Port Charles once more.

Lauralee Bell, Michael Damian, Tricia Cast - 'The Young and the Restless'
Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

3. Tricia Cast (Nina, Y&R)

The late Chance’s (Conner Floyd, who will be seen next year as Chad on Days of our Lives) body wasn’t even cold last summer when viewers were wondering when and if Tricia Cast would reprise her role as Nina for her son’s funeral. Chance’s memorial happened off-screen, alas. Y&R, however, still treated us not only to Cast’s return when Nina came to Genoa City for her best friend Cricket’s (Lauralee Bell) wedding to Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian), but Cast also delivered the best wedding gift of all when Nina — and Amy (Valarie Pettiford) — ripped into Cane “I never meant this to happen” Ashby (Billy Flynn) for his indirect role in the deaths of Chance and Amy’s son, Damian (Jermaine Rivers). We’d love to see Cast return to the story canvas permanently in 2026. Boardroom battles over AI are all well and good, but nothing beats a tale of a mother’s revenge.

Christopher Sean, Colton Little, Deidre Hall, Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, Eric Martsolf, Martha Madison, Charles Shaughnessy, Leo Howard, Chandler Massey, Greg Vaughan, Christie Clark, Alice Halsey - 'Days of Our Lives'
XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

2. DAYS' Christie Clark (Carrie), Charles Shaughnessy (Shane), Leann Hunley (Anna), Colton Little (Andrew), and Christopher Sean (Paul)

DAYS pulled out all the stops to honor the late, great John Black (Drake Hogestyn) when the hero’s farewell was attended by loved ones past and present. Just as in real-life, family members and old friends reunite for funerals. Savvy producers know that fans are going to be wondering “where’s so-and-so?” when there’s a memorial and characters are missing. It was especially heart-warming to see Christie Clark‘s Carrie come back to Salem to honor the man whom she thought was her father, and who later became a loving father figure in her life. In the 1980s, John shared capers with ISA agent Shane Donovan so Charles Shaughnessy‘s presence also added gravitas to John’s service. The show sprung for flashbacks, which help viewers with closure as they know not only has the character has died, but the actor has passed away, too.

Kelly Thiebaud - 'General Hospital'
Disney/Bahareh Ritter

1. Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH)

We can’t say we’re a fan of seeing characters come back when their body’s been shown on-screen, as it was when Britt died, but we will suspend any and all belief if it means having the Daytime Emmy winner back on our screens. Kelly Thiebaud’s journey as Britt was entertaining, compelling, and surprising — everything viewers want to see when they tune into a soap opera. Who will ever forget Britt calling herself the “Britch,” her less than affectionate nickname, and Epiphany Johnson (the late Sonya Eddy) gently telling her that nobody thought of her that way anymore. Britt’s return has been a shot of adrenalin into GH‘s arm. It’s been fun watching her reconnect with family members, friends, and foes. The best part of Thiebaud’s return is getting to see Britt and Jason (Steve Burton) rediscover each other. We couldn’t be happier that “the Britch is back!”

Beyond The Gates

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Young and the Restless

Alison Sweeney

Avery Kristen Pohl

Charles Shaughnessy

Christie Clark

Christopher Sean

Colton Little

Daniel Goddard

Daphnee Duplaix

Jeff Kober

Karla Mosley

Kathleen Gati

Kelly Thiebaud

Kristian Alfonso

Leann Hunley

Lucas Adams

Maree Cheatham

Matthew Atkinson

Parry Shen

Peter Reckell

Ray Wise

Roger Howarth

Ryan Paevey

Tamara Braun

Tamara Tunie

Tricia Cast




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Noah Schnapp as Will Byers and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in STRANGER THINGS
1
Thousands of ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Petition to See Season 5’s Deleted Scenes
Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon
2
Late Night End-of-Year Ratings Revealed: Who’s on Top?
Mayor of Kingstown Stars
3
‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Stars Break Down That Brutal Season 4 Finale
Ali Larter as Angela Norris in season 1, episode 10 of Landman streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
4
‘Landman’ Star Ali Larter Details Intense Vibe on Taylor Sheridan Set
Paulina Chavez as Ariana and Jacob Lofland as Cooper in Landman episode 7, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
5
Which ‘Landman’ Episode 7 Moment Was the Most Romantic?