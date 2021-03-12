How Do You Think Katie Couric Is Doing as ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host? (POLL)

The era of Jeopardy! guest hosts is well underway as Katie Couric, the third in a high-profile lineup, finishes up her first week at the helm.

Behind the podium through Friday, March 19, she’s the first woman to host since the passing of longtime lead Alex Trebek, who, no surprise, remains a strong presence despite his absence. And she follows in the big footsteps of guests hosts Ken Jennings and show executive producer Mike Richards.

Couric will be followed by Dr. Mehmet Oz (March 22 – April 2), Aaron Rodgers (April 5 – April 16), and Anderson Cooper (April 19 – April 30). Guest hosts with unscheduled airdates include Savannah Guthrie, Mayim Bialik, Bill Whitaker, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Her appearance will culminate in a donation made to a charity of her choosing. In this instance, Stand Up to Cancer, which Couric co-foundedm will receive an amount equal to the cumulative winnings of all competitors appearing in her episodes.

So, how’s she doing? Initial reactions were a bit divided, but now that she has a full week under her belt, we want to hear from readers about what you think of the job she’s been doing.

Cast your vote in our poll below, and share your thoughts in the comments!

