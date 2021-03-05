‘The Young and the Restless’: Melissa Claire Egan On Chelsea’s Next Big Move (VIDEO)

[SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead or watch the video interview until you’ve watched the March 5 episode of The Young and the Restless. Major spoilers ahead.]

Soap operas excel at storylines that deliciously build up over time. And the best ones, when they come to a head, open up new avenues of drama, making you eager to know what’s next. That’s where we find ourselves after Friday’s episode of CBS’s The Young and the Restless.

Viewers have known for awhile that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), following her stroke, has been immobile and unable to speak or even convey emotion as she sits in her wheelchair. But, as she’s watched her fiance Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and his ex, Sharon (Sharon Case) get closer, Chelsea has also been slowly regaining her strength — and today was the day she finally stood up out of that chair.

Now we want to know what happens next, and TV Insider had a chance to talk to Egan about just that, including who Chelsea’s targets of revenge will be.

Check out the video above!

