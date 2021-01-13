'Chicago Med' Adds Steven Weber as Doctor From Ethan's Past

Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) is getting a blast from his past on Chicago Med.

Steven Weber has joined the cast in the recurring role of Dr. Dean Archer. Described as "wry, blunt [and] talented," he's left behind a rural hospital to work in Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's Emergency Department.

And while he'll be "second-in-command" in the ED, he has a history with its chief: When he was in the Navy, he oversaw Ethan during active duty. Be ready to see a bit of a struggle there as a result. His first episode is expected to air in early March.

But hey, he won't be the first who hasn't been able to readily accept Ethan in the leadership role. Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) was none too pleased when he found out his colleague was promoted.

This news comes ahead of Chicago Med's 2021 return, which will see Ethan clashing with another of his coworkers: nurse (and ex-girlfriend) April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta). He pulls her from the COVID ward "because he has to make difficult decisions about balancing health care with hospital resources" and needs her in the ED, executive producer Diane Frolov told TV Insider.

Weber's numerous TV credits include 13 Reasons Why, Indebted, Mom, and NCIS: New Orleans. He also played doctors on Chasing Life and Falling Skies.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC