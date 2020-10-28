Nicole Kidman to Lead Amazon's 'Things I Know to Be True' Adaptation

Nicole Kidman is teaming up with Amazon for a new project as The Undoing and Big Little Lies actress is set to lead Things I Know to Be True.

An adaptation of Andrew Bovell's play, Kidman will star in and executive produce this latest project for Amazon. The drama joins two other titles Kidman is currently attached to at the streamer including The Expatriates and Pretty Things.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will center on married couple Bob and Fran Price who go through unexpected changes as their adult children make decisions that will change all of their lives. I Know These Things to Be True explores the evolution of love within a family and a marriage.

"I'll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew's play in Sydney," Kidman said in a statement released by THR. "Andrew's play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With Amazon's belief, Jen Salke's guidance, and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be."

Bovell is signed on to adapt his play and will executive produce alongside Kidman, Per Saari, Amanda Higgs, Alastair McKinnon and Jan Chapman. While you wait for this latest TV project from Kidman, catch her in new episodes of The Undoing on HBO now, and keep an eye out for her in Ryan Murphy's forthcoming adaptation of the musical The Prom on Netflix this winter.