[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 29, Episode 5 of Dancing With the Stars.]

It was a night of fantabulous and outrageous dancing on the ABC competition show!

The celebrities and their pro dance partners were all dressed up and ready to bring the '80s to the ballroom in the DWTS theme night. And it kicked off with an Aerobics with the Stars commercial, with the pairs, "available wherever VHS tapes are sold." (If you've never known the pain of recording on or rewinding a VHS tape — and you didn't need to be around in the '80s for that — you're lucky.) Then, host Tyra Banks walked onto the floor to Whitney Houston's "How Will I Know."

Below, we're breaking down the dances and the scores. Read on to find out who impressed and who was eliminated.

Justina Machado's dance to "Maniac" by Michael Sembello (Jazz)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The One Day at a Time actress and pro Sasha Farber completely channeled the '80s (the leg warmers!) and Flashdance (the water scene for Machado!) and got the night off to a strong, fun start. For Derek, she's always so much fun to watch. "This was so deliciously '80s," Bruno added. And Carrie Ann noted jazz is about dancing side by side and being in sync and they were, but there was one mistake. (Both took responsibility.)

Score: With eights from all the judges, Justina and Sasha scored a 24 out of 30.

Jesse Metcalfe's dance to "Everybody Wants to Rule The World" by Tears for Fears (Tango)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With pro Sharna Burgess, the Chesapeake Shores star showed improvement, but he seemed a bit stiff and still isn't doing anything particularly memorable. "You started very well," Bruno began before noting, "You went wrong quite a few times. You lost your timing because it's getting the balance of the two: the performance and the technique."

Score: With a seven from Carrie Ann and sixes from Derek and Bruno, they scored 19 out of 30.

Chrishell Stause's dance to "You Got it (The Right Stuff)" by New Kids on the Block (Cha Cha)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The NKOTB fan, with her partner, pro Gleb Savchenko, looked comfortable and was clearly enjoying herself. But while she's improved, there were a couple times where she seemed to slow down a bit too much. And as Carrie Ann said, it didn't deliver for the cha cha (it had "the wrong stuff"). Both Derek and Bruno called out her footwork. But the host had a surprise for her: a video of NKOTB with a message for her.

Score: With sixes from Carrie Ann and Derek and a seven from Bruno, they, too, scored 19 out of 30.

Jeannie Mai's dance to "Like a Virgin" by Madonna (Jazz)

The Real co-host and partner Brandon Armstrong were once again among the most memorable performers — and early in the night, too — with their fun number. "There is a confidence about you when you dance that just brings an energy and an ease" to the dances, Derek said, while Carrie Ann called her "the most exciting performer" of the season.

Score: All three judges gave eights, giving Jeannie and Brandon a score of 24 out of 30.

Monica Aldama's dance to "Tainted Love" by Soft Cell (Tango)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Cheer coach was very focused as she and pro Val Chmerkovskiy came back strong after ending up in the bottom two last week. It was a tango that proved the judges were right to save her, as Carrie Ann noted in her comments. "This was an incredible performance. You're a very dynamic performer," she added. Being in the bottom two "gave you an extra drive, an extra hunger," Derek praised her. "That was the first tango I've seen on the show that moved across the floor."

Score: They scored 26 out of 30 (with two nines from Carrie Ann and Derek and an eight from Bruno).

AJ McLean's dance to "Open Arms" by Journey (Waltz)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With pro Cheryl Burke, the Backstreet Boy glided across the floor in a sweet dance perfect for a homecoming (for which the ballroom was decorated). "Such an elegance and the way you were lading Cheryl through that dance was beautiful," Carrie Ann said, noting he's where he should be at this point in the season. "You're doing all the right things," Bruno agreed.

Score: And with three eights, they scored 24 out of 30.

Skai Jackson's dance to "The Power of Love" by Huey Lewis & The News (Jazz)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Great Scott! Like pro Alan Bersten told TV Insider, their dance was high-intensity and featured plenty of lifts. It was fun, as Derek said before adding that while her "energy comes forward" when they're side by side, it's not the case at other times. And Carrie Ann advised her to "expand [her] movements to fill up the music" due to her petite size.

Score: Skai and Alan received eights across the board, giving them a score of 24 out of 30.

Vernon Davis' dance to "Livin' On a Prayer" by Bon Jovi (Tango)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While he got off to a strong start with partner Peta Murgatroyd, he seemed a bit stilted as he moved around the floor. As Bruno noted, his footwork was a bit "flat." "I still like the quality of movement you're showing us," Carrie Ann added.

Score: With sevens from the judges, Vernon and Peta scored 21 out of 30.

Kaitlyn Bristowe's dance to "I Think We're Alone Now" by Tiffany (Tango)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With pro Artem Chigvintsev, the Bachelorette continued to impress every time she stepped out onto the dance floor. One of the standouts from early on, she showed she can do it all, even ... breakdance?! It was the fourth tango of the night, and for Carrie Ann, "you are far superior to anybody else's frame." Derek called it "a beautiful tango," praising its musicality.

Score: Kaitlyn and Artem received their highest score yet, 27 out of 30, with nines from all three judges.

Nelly's dance to "Rhythm of the Night" by DeBarge (Samba)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The rapper seemed more comfortable on the floor and looks like he's having more and more fun each week. With partner Daniella Karagach, Nelly delivered his "best dance yet," Derek said. "There was a freedom to you tonight." "You were so much lighter on your feet. None of the tension was there," Bruno added. "It was effortless, it was carefree. All your footwork was nimble and precise. You were just doing a proper samba."

Score: Nelly and Daniella received their best score yet of 24 out of 30, with eights from all the judges.

Johnny Weir's dance to "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Taylor (Contemporary)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

His partner, pro Britt Stewart, brought him back to where he's most comfortable, the ice rink, and it showed in their dance, one of the best of the night, and the judges noticed. For Carrie Ann, it was "incredible," and Derek noted that they had high expectations of him coming in. This dance "was perfect," he said.

Score: And that was reflected in the score: 29 out of 30, with Bruno the one to give him a nine versus the others' 10s.

Nev Schulman's dance to "Take on Me" by a-ha (Quickstep)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Catfish host was just as energetic as ever (and of course with that smile on his face) as he and pro Jenna Johnson bounced around the dance floor. As Carrie Ann said, he's "one of the most consistent dancers," though she noted it seemed like he was keeping his distance with this performance. "You have taken to the quickstep like a duck to water," Bruno added, calling it the "most exuberant quickstep ever," as well as "very crisp, very on time, very fast, and very, very efficient."

Score: With an eight from Carrie Ann and nines from Derek and Bruno, Nev and Jenna scored 26 out of 30.

Results

After combining the scores and fans' votes, the celebrities in the bottom two were Vernon Davis and Jesse Metcalfe. Then it was up to the judges to decide who to save. Bruno chose Vernon, as did Carrie Ann. (Derek also would have picked the Super Bowl champion.) Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess were eliminated.

Is your favorite still competing?

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC