Tuesday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Slams the Competition

It's pretty clear who was the biggest primetime TV ratings winner on Tuesday, June 23. NBC's America's Got Talent once again easily won the night in both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic.

With 8.6 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49, the closest show to AGT — which featured guest judge Eric Stonestreet reuniting with his former Modern Family co-star and new judge Sofia Vergara — was the same network's World of Dance, which airs immediately after and grabbed a 0.8 rating. However, it did drop almost half of AGT's total viewership, taking in 4.4 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, June 23, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):