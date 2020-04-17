'Outlander's Sam Heughan Speaks Out on '6 Years of Bullying, Harassment & Stalking'

Outlander's Sam Heughan is getting candid with his followers, posting an emotional message on his Instagram and Twitter accounts early Friday morning.

The actor, best known for playing Jamie Fraser in the beloved Starz series based on Diana Gabaldon's books, is opening up about years of harassment and bullying he says he's faced online. Currently in its fifth Season, Outlander has been ordered through Season 6, and it appears the star wanted to share this sentiment with fans before that next chapter.

"After the past 6 years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out," Heughan begins his post. "It's affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern."

"My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I'm associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile false narrative," he continues. "I've never spoken about it because I believe in humanity and have always hoped these bullies would just go away."

While Heughan said he "couldn't elaborate for ongoing legal reasons," he did reveal that those targeting him are "professionals" such as "teachers, psychologists, adults who should know better." The message continues to reveal more which can be seen above, but Heughan concludes the message with a thank you.

"To every fan that has supported me and the work I do, THANK YOU," he says. "I'm so grateful, from the bottom of my heart. Stay safe and please be kind to yourself and each other. There's so much more to concern ourselves with right now."

Heughan's statement was posted as photos with the caption "Stay safe all.x." You too, Sam.

