Tuesday TV Ratings: 'NCIS' Takes the Lead With Total Viewers and Key Demo

Gibbs and company of NCIS took a huge lead over other Tuesday primetime programming with an over four million difference in total viewers from the second-place show (the first of two FBI: Most Wanted episodes brought in 8.97 million viewers in the 9 pm hour ). The CBS procedural, featuring a guest star turn by actor Christopher Lloyd, also took the lead in the 18-49 demo with a 1.2 rating.

Word of an early end for Fox's once-hotter-than-hot Empire didn't raise its numbers for it's now-penultimate episode. In fact, this week's installment dropped slightly from last week's 2.8 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, April 14, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time ShowAdults 18-49 ratingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.NCIS – (CBS)1.213.18
 The Conners  (ABC)1.05.99
Ellen’s Game of Games  (NBC)1.04.96
The Masked Singer - R (Fox)0.62.58
The Flash - R (CW)0.1449,000
8:30 p.m.Bless This Mess (ABC)0.63.54
9 p.m.New Amsterdam  (NBC)1.05.93
FBI: Most Wanted  (CBS)0.98.97
Empire (Fox)0.72.71
mixed-ish (ABC)0.52.56
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow- R (CW)0.0297,000
9:30 p.m.black-ish (ABC)0.52.29
10 p.m. FBI: Most Wanted   (CBS)0.87.27
NBC News Special  (NBC)0.63.71
For Life (ABC)0.52.20