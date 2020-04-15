Tuesday TV Ratings: 'NCIS' Takes the Lead With Total Viewers and Key Demo
Gibbs and company of NCIS took a huge lead over other Tuesday primetime programming with an over four million difference in total viewers from the second-place show (the first of two FBI: Most Wanted episodes brought in 8.97 million viewers in the 9 pm hour ). The CBS procedural, featuring a guest star turn by actor Christopher Lloyd, also took the lead in the 18-49 demo with a 1.2 rating.
Word of an early end for Fox's once-hotter-than-hot Empire didn't raise its numbers for it's now-penultimate episode. In fact, this week's installment dropped slightly from last week's 2.8 million viewers.
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, April 14, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|NCIS – (CBS)
|1.2
|13.18
|The Conners (ABC)
|1.0
|5.99
|Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)
|1.0
|4.96
|The Masked Singer - R (Fox)
|0.6
|2.58
|The Flash - R (CW)
|0.1
|449,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bless This Mess (ABC)
|0.6
|3.54
|9 p.m.
|New Amsterdam (NBC)
|1.0
|5.93
|FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
|0.9
|8.97
|Empire (Fox)
|0.7
|2.71
|mixed-ish (ABC)
|0.5
|2.56
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow- R (CW)
|0.0
|297,000
|9:30 p.m.
|black-ish (ABC)
|0.5
|2.29
|10 p.m.
|FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
|0.8
|7.27
|NBC News Special (NBC)
|0.6
|3.71
|For Life (ABC)
|0.5
|2.20