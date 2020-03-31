David Blaine Recruits Famous Friends for 'The Magic Way' Special on ABC (VIDEO)

Innovative endurance artist and magician David Blaine returns to ABC with his reality-defying magical acts for a one-hour special, David Blaine: The Magic Way, on Wednesday, April 1.

It’s been more than 20 years since Blaine’s first-ever television special, Street Magic, debuted on ABC, which introduced him and his unique brand of magic. Since then, he’s amassed worldwide fame for his signature stunts that have astonished some of the most recognized celebrities, turning the camera on them as millions of viewers at home witness and share their visceral reactions.

Throughout the special, Blaine’s famous friends make appearances and allow him to work his mysterious talents on them. Featured stars include: Odell Beckham Jr., Emily Blunt, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Dave Chappelle, James Corden, Bryan Cranston, David Dobrik, Dr. Dre, Jamie Foxx, Derek and Hannah Jeter, Michael Jordan, John Krasinksi and Aaron Paul.

Over the years, Blaine has repeatedly pushed himself beyond the limits of human endurance. He has survived being entombed in an underground plastic box beneath a three-ton water tank for seven days with no food and little water, was encased in a large block of ice in New York City’s Times Square and stood atop a 100-foot-tall pillar in New York’s Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net.

David Blaine: The Magic Way, Premiere, Wednesday, April 1, 10/9c, ABC