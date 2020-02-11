'In Ice Cold Blood': Ice-T Hosts a Third Season of Sex, Money & Murder (VIDEO)
When some of the most basic human desires – sex and money – cloud our judgment with lust and greed, they run the risk of dangerous consequences. Grammy and NAACP Image Award Winner Ice-T returns as host of In Ice Cold Blood, premiering Thursday, February 13 on Oxygen.
During each hour-long episode, in-depth interviews and archival footage merge to spotlight an intriguing mystery, recounted through the lens of expert detective work, unpredictable twists and jaw-dropping discoveries. Real-life cases spotlight unhinged passion motivating someone enough to kill.
Law enforcement officials involved first-hand, along with family and friends closest to the victim, bring each cold-blooded story to life.
On the season premiere, "Swimming With Sharks," a teenage girl is found beaten to death at the neighborhood pool, launching her father on a mission to catch her killer, that ultimately changes crime fighting forever.
In Ice Cold Blood, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, February 13, 9/8c, Oxygen