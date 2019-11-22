'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Why Is Red Worried About a Missing Friend? (VIDEO)

How vital is it to find a certain missing person in Friday's episode of The Blacklist? Very, according to Red (James Spader).

At the end of the previous episode, Katarina visited the current, local address she got for Ilya Koslov. "Hello, Ilya," she greeted the man who answered the door. "Been a long time."

But what happened after she pushed her way inside with a gun to his chest? TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek as Red sees the aftermath of a struggle. Watch the preview above to see why it's so important that they find his missing friend sooner rather than later.

In this episode, "The Hawaladar," Red directs the Task Force to find a blacklister who specializes in untraceable money transfers in order to get information on his longtime friend's whereabouts. Meanwhile, Liz (Megan Boone) receives some disturbing news from her daughter.

The Blacklist, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC