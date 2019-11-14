Will 'American Horror Story' Season 10 Be Its Last?

AHS: 1984 just wrapped its season, but co-creator Ryan Murphy is already looking to the future — and possibly the end of the series.

In fact, he already knows what he wants Season 10 to be. "It's about reuniting fan-favorite actors to come back — because it might be our last season," he told Deadline. "It's the last season we have contracted." And some of those actors have already agreed to return.

"The people who helped build this show into what it is, who believed in it from the beginning, have been contacted and are interested," he shared without naming names. However, American Horror Story fans should be able to get an idea of who could be coming back since he added, "If you look at the iconography of the first three seasons, you can figure out who I've gone to and who might be coming back."

The anthology series does have a tendency to bring back the same actors, and there are certainly staples in the franchise. But it also sounds like he's not aiming to bring back people just because he can. "Some people I haven't reached out to yet because I was like, 'Do I have a role for them?'" Murphy explained.

But while the contract at FX may be up after Season 10, that doesn't necessarily mean it can't continue after that — and not necessarily on the network. They're currently negotiating beyond and "have had conversations about the show going 20 seasons," Murphy said. And given his deal with Netflix, moving it over to the streaming service is a possibility as well.

With that in mind, maybe the series will one day go to space, even though the co-creator pointed out that due to its title, "you'd have to stay within the legal soil limits in order to make that work." Anything is possible.

