'Hairspray's Marissa Jaret Winokur Auditions in 'Liza On Demand' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

YouTube's Liza on Demand is packing some serious star power in its upcoming episode, "Gentrification: The Musical."

As the second season of the series continues, Liza Koshy and her friends Oliver (Travis Coles) and Harlow (Kimiko Glenn) get involved in different shenanigans — as is the case in this week's installment, in which Oliver and Liza collaborate on a project for his work.

Unfortunately, things go awry when Liza takes the presentation into her own hands. In the above exclusive sneak peek, we see her conducting auditions for a musical — without Oliver's participation.

Instead, everyone's favorite Jerry/Larry/Gary from Parks and Recreation — Jim O'Heir — flanks Liza's side while Harlow is also at the table providing input. Another star also makes a cameo as an auditioning artist and she's a real pro — Hairspray's Marissa Jaret Winokur!

The 10-episode, half-hour series follows Liza and her friends as they navigate the world and adult life, taking jobs and executing tasks in a gig economy. Don't miss "Gentrification: The Musical" when it streams on YouTube and catch your sneak peek in the clip above.

Liza on Demand, Streaming New Episodes Weekly, YouTube Originals