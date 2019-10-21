'9-1-1' Sneak Peek: Eddie Drops Christopher Off at a Party (VIDEO)

Fox's 9-1-1 may no longer be treading tsunami water, but that doesn't mean those who were impacted are doing great.

Among one of the natural disaster's victims is Eddie's (Ryan Guzman) son Christopher (Gavin McHugh), who was swept away by the wave alongside Buck (Oliver Stark) in an episode earlier this season. Now, Christopher is hoping to re-enter his social life, but Eddie is clearly reluctant.

In an exclusive scene from the upcoming installment, "Rage," Eddie brings his son to a birthday party which also happens to be a sleepover. As he lifts Christopher out of his truck, he says, "Are you sure about this?"

Is Buck Making a Huge Mistake on '9-1-1'? Buck is determined to get his job back, but is he going about it the right way?

When Christopher assures his father he wants to go, Eddie doesn't push anymore, but he's concerned about the mental well-being of his traumatized child. "You got my emails, right?" Eddie asks the mother of the birthday boy throwing the party. "I did," she answers, "Very detailed."

It's then that Eddie has to part ways with Christopher, and as the mother reassures him that the boy will be fine, he assents and tells her he knows. Will his worry get the best of him? Fans will have to tune in to find out. Until then, check out the fun clip below and don't miss 9-1-1 when it airs on Fox.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox