'Aaron Needs a Job': Aaron Kaufman Looks for Employment in Discovery's New Series

Expert custom car-builder Aaron Kaufman is stepping out of his comfort zone in a big way as he dives headfirst into mechanical worlds he’s never experienced before.

In an all-new Discovery Channel series, Aaron Needs a Job, premiering Monday, July 15, Kaufman takes viewers on a wild ride around the country as he explores exciting new motor-driven industries and meets with the machine-minded men and women who keep our world running.

Audiences will have a front-row seat as Kaufman, the former star of Fast 'N Loud, explores the world of vintage military vehicle restoration in Uvalde, Texas, tests his nautical skills as part of a tugboat crew in Tacoma, Washington and gets a rare look at the underbelly of the Las Vegas hotel service industry.

Whether he is careening three miles into a pitch-black Colorado coal mine to learn about the very real dangers of operating machinery near explosive coal dust or joining the brave ranks of Nevada firefighters working through extreme desert conditions, Kaufman leaves no stone unturned on his journey to find his next big gig.

With Kaufman taking full advantage of the opportunity to go deep inside the industries, motors, machines and mechanical minds that drive the rest of the world, the series offers a unique vantage point for viewers and motor fans alike.

Aaron Needs a Job, Series Premiere, Monday, July 15, 10/9c, Discovery