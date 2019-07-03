Catherine Bach to Return as Anita Lawson on 'Young and the Restless'

Fans of Young and the Restless got a whole bunch of insight into con artist Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) when her irrepressible, money-conscious mama, Anita Lawson, played by Catherine Bach (Daisy, Dukes of Hazzard) came along.

Alas, the always-entertaining Anita was mostly phased out after Egan took Chelsea out of town earlier last year.

Now, on the heels of Egan’s return to Y&R, Bach is also coming back to Genoa City. TV Insider has learned that Bach will be back on screen on Thursday, August 8.

Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS